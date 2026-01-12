The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has forecast widespread dust haze, cloudiness, and isolated thunderstorms across different parts of Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday.

The forecast was issued by NiMet in its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja.

The advisory comes as dusty atmospheric conditions persist across the northern and central regions, with potential health, transport, and aviation implications nationwide.

What agency said

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze is expected over the northern region on Monday and Tuesday, with conditions projected to intensify later in the week.

The agency stated that the central region will experience thick to moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period, while inland cities in the southern region are expected to record moderate dust haze.

NiMet also noted that coastal areas will have sunnier conditions with cloud patches and isolated thunderstorms in some states.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the coastal region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms accompanied with light rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states later in the day,” the agency said.

Regional outlook breakdown

Northern region

NiMet forecast moderate dust haze across the northern region on Monday and Tuesday.

By Wednesday, the agency said conditions are expected to deteriorate further. The agency predicted thick dust haze over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

Central region

For the central region, dusty conditions are expected to persist across all days covered by the outlook.

“NiMet predicted thick dust haze over the central region throughout the forecast period.”

Southern region

NiMet said inland cities in the southern region will also be affected by dust haze, while coastal areas will see clearer but unsettled weather.

“According to it, ‎dust haze is anticipated over the inland cities of the southern region, while sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period, “they stated.

More insights

NiMet explained that the presence of suspended dust particles in the atmosphere could significantly affect air quality, increasing the risk of breathing difficulties and other health challenges.

The agency noted that dusty conditions reduce visibility and can worsen existing medical conditions, particularly for people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues, were advised to limit outdoor exposure where possible and take necessary protective measures to reduce the impact of poor air quality.

In addition to health concerns, it also warned that visibility could be poor on roads and recommended that drivers slow down and be more careful, particularly if it rains.

For flights, NiMet advised airline operators to use detailed, airport-specific weather reports from the agency to plan their operations and avoid weather-related disruptions.