The Federal Government has proposed ₦142 billion for the construction of six national bus terminals in the 2026 budget, which has a total proposed size of ₦58.47 trillion.

The project was captured in the 2026 Appropriation Bill under the Ministry of Transportation, which was allocated a proposed budget of about ₦352.1 billion for the 2026 fiscal year.

The inclusion of the project in the appropriation bill follows an earlier approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in August 2025.

What the Appropriation Bill is saying

A review of the Appropriation Bill showed that the project was listed under the code ERGP30247534.

It was described as the construction of six bus terminals and transportation facilities across the six geo-political zones under the National Public Transportation programme.

The document showed a total proposed allocation of ₦142,028,537,428 for the project, covering both terminal construction and related transport facilities.

The bus terminal project was also listed as one of the few new initiatives proposed for execution by the Ministry of Transportation in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Backstory

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the project in August 2025, awarding the contract to Messrs Planet Projects Limited, the firm behind Lagos’ Oshodi Transport Interchange.

According to Minister of Transportation Said Alkali, the terminals will be located in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East), and Warri (South-South).

The project is part of the Federal Government’s broader plan to modernise public transportation infrastructure and improve passenger experience nationwide.

If executed as planned, these terminals will provide standardised facilities for intercity bus operations, enhancing both convenience and safety for commuters.

What you should know

Since taking office in 2023, the FG government under President Bola Tinubu has pursued several bus terminal projects across the country as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s public transport system.

Planet Projects Nigeria Limited, the contractor responsible for the new six-terminal project, was also previously awarded a ₦51 billion contract to build bus terminals and transport facilities in Abuja, approved by the FEC on May 14, 2024.

For that project, Planet Projects was expected to complete the construction of terminals at Kugbo, Abuja Central Business District, and Mabushi within 15 months of the contract award, providing modern and standardised facilities for commuters.

With the new six-terminal project, the firm continues to play a central role in the Federal Government’s vision for a modernised national transport network, reinforcing its position as a key partner in the rollout of the government’s public transportation infrastructure plans.