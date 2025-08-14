The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N142 billion for the construction of six modern bus terminals across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, awarding the contract to Messrs Planet Project Limited, the firm behind Lagos’ Oshodi Transport Interchange.

Minister of Transportation, Said Alkali, disclosed this on Wednesday after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the terminals will be located in Abeokuta (South-West), Gombe (North-East), Kano (North-West), Lokoja (North-Central), Onitsha (South-East), and Warri (South-South).

Alkali described the project as the first federal intervention by the Ministry of Transportation in road transport infrastructure beyond road construction, noting that the locations were selected based on their economic viability.

“Among the memos that were presented by Mr President and Commander-in-Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Council seeking approval include the construction of bus terminals, one in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, and I give you the locations: South-West in Abeokuta, North-East in Gombe, North-West in Kano, North-Central in Lokoja, South-East in Onitsha, and South-South in Warri — in favour of Messrs Planet Project Limited in the sum of N142,028,576,428.17 only,” Alkali stated.

According to the minister, the absence of purpose-built bus terminals in the country has contributed to crimes, road traffic accidents, and the proliferation of arms on highways. He said the initiative is aimed at enhancing commuter safety, improving road transport efficiency, and creating an organised hub for interstate travel.

What you should know

In May 2024, Planet Projects Limited also secured a N51 billion contract to build bus terminals and other transport facilities in Abuja, following FEC approval at its May 14, 2024, meeting.

The firm is also responsible for constructing the five bus terminals that the Enugu State Government is scheduled to launch today, August 14, 2025.

Among its notable projects is the Oshodi Transport Interchange, which comprises three multi-storey bus terminals equipped with waiting areas, loading bays, ticketing stands, drivers’ lounges, parking areas, conveniences, surveillance towers, and pedestrian bridges linking the terminals.

Another major achievement is the Ikeja Bus Terminal, commissioned by then-President Muhammadu Buhari on March 29, 2018. The facility features a robust Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and Operations and Control Centres (OCCs), enabling efficient dissemination of passenger information for improved service delivery.

Other significant works include the Lokoja mega terminal and the Ikeja bus depot.