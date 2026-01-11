The Nigerian All-Share Index wrapped up the week ended 9 January 2026 in positive territory, climbing 5,805.72 points to close at 162,298.08.

This marks a 3.71% gain from its opening level of 156,492.36, representing the highest ascent ever recorded, with the month-to-date showing a return of 4.30%.

The strong outcome came despite softer trading activity, as weekly volume declined to 4.1 billion shares across 248,254 deals, compared with 7.8 billion shares in the previous week.

What the data is saying

Daily sessions closed in the green throughout the week, with Monday leading at +1.74%, while Thursday marked the moment the index crossed the 160,000 mark and retained the momentum to end the week above 162,000.

The NGX Premium Index led the charge with a 5.38% gain, driven by strong performances from Lafarge (+11.52%), Seplat (+10%), MTN Nigeria (+7.63%), Dangote Cement (+4.27%), Zenith Bank (+3.88%), and UBA (+2.33%).

The NGX 30 and NGX Main Board also gained 3.38% and 2.67%, respectively.

Sectoral performance

Sector indices recorded positive performances across the board.

NGX Insurance Index surged 6.82%, driven by broad-based gains.

NGX Industrial Goods Index jumped 4.74%, largely supported by Lafarge (+11.52%), Dangote Cement (+4.27%), and BUA Cement (+2.52%).

NGX Oil & Gas Index rose 4.70%, with notable gains from Eterna (+22.81%), Seplat (+10.00%), Aradel (+0.51%), and Japaul Gold (+2.88%).

NGX Banking Index advanced 3.07%, while NGX Consumer Goods Index added 2.76%.

Top gainers

The top-performing stocks for the week were:

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc: up 59.73% to N23.40

McNichols Plc: up 53.20% to N5.50

May & Baker Nigeria Plc: up 51.58% to N28.80

Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc: up 43.54% to N3.00

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc: up 43.22% to N8.45

Eunisell Interlinked Plc: up 34.76% to N169.80

Fidson Healthcare Plc: up 32.91% to N73.10

E-Transact International Plc: up 32.16% to N15.00

SCOA Nigeria Plc: up 31.69% to N9.35

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: up 31.16% to N9.05

Top losers

The week’s top decliners were:

Aluminum Extrusion Industries Plc: down 19.75% to N19.10

Austinlaz & Company Plc: down 11.56% to N4.13

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: down 11.29% to N3.38

Ikeja Hotel Plc: down 10.91% to N40.00

Juli Plc: down 9.93% to N7.26

Conoil Plc: down 9.72% to N169.00

Learn Africa Plc: down 9.16% to N5.95

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: down 8.18% to N5.05

UPDC Plc: down 6.54% to N5.00

First HoldCo Plc: down 5.53% to N46.10

Corporate actions overview

The week also saw notable corporate disclosures and developments:

International Energy Insurance shareholders approved a N17.15 billion capital raise.

Premier Paints filed its Q3 2025 financials.

Seplat announced new joint UK brokers.

Champion Breweries launched a N42 billion public offer to fund its Bullet Brand acquisition.

What this means

The record-breaking performance of the NGX shows a bullish trend fuelled by positive sentiment in mid-cap and large-cap stocks.

However, the market is approaching overbought levels, raising the possibility of a near-term pullback. Still, if individual stock rallies persist, the market could continue its upward run.

Market participants are closely watching upcoming earnings reports and other corporate events for further direction.