The Federal Government has ordered federal hospitals to immediately enforce a “No Work, No Pay” policy on members of the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) participating in the ongoing strike, while mandating hospitals to sustain emergency services nationwide.

This is according to a circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMoHSW) in Abuja and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The directive follows the continuation of the JOHESU strike, which began on November 14, 2025, and underscores the government’s stance on industrial action within the health sector.

The circular, dated January 8 and signed by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Disu Adejoke, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, was addressed to Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of federal health institutions across the country.

It outlines both financial sanctions for striking workers and operational measures to keep critical hospital services running.

What they are saying

According to the Ministry of Health, hospital managements are required to strictly implement the “No Work, No Pay” rule against all JOHESU members participating in the strike.

The directive takes effect from January 2026 and applies not only to JOHESU members but also to any other category of staff that may embark on industrial action.

The ministry also instructed hospitals to ensure that staff members who choose to continue working are allowed to do so without intimidation or obstruction.

In addition, hospital authorities are to guarantee the security of lives and property within their facilities and provide regular situation reports to the ministry on how the strike is affecting service delivery.

What this means

Public health experts warn that while the policy is legally grounded, its broader implications for Nigeria’s already fragile health system are significant.

According to reports, the absence health of service professionals weakens delivery even when emergency units remain functional. He cautioned that emergency-only services cannot substitute for full, multidisciplinary healthcare, raising concerns about patient safety and treatment outcomes.

What you should know

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government planned to reexamine its earlier agreement with the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU), following concerns over unresolved salary adjustments for health workers under the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), despite prior approvals.

At the time, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr. Simon Lalong, disclosed this during a meeting with JOHESU leaders led by Mr. Olumide Akintayo in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Lalong had assured the union of the government’s commitment to resolving the outstanding issues and achieving a mutually acceptable resolution.

The continued delay in implementing the approved CONHESS adjustments has since remained a major point of contention, contributing to recurring industrial actions and prolonged tensions within Nigeria’s health sector.

JOHESU has been involved in repeated industrial actions over issues including remuneration, welfare, and perceived inequities within the health sector.

The “No Work, No Pay” policy has been used in previous strikes as a deterrent tool by the government. While such measures may shorten strikes in the short term, experts argue that long-term stability in the health sector will require sustained dialogue, trust-building, and increased investment in healthcare workers and infrastructure.

Ultimately, analysts warn that patients stand to bear the greatest burden through delayed treatments and reduced access to care if the dispute persists.