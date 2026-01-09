Nigeria’s Finance Ministry and Niger State have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on “Mass Housing and Agricultural Settlement Project” covering 100,000 hectares of land in the State.

This is according to information disclosed at the signing ceremony held on Friday at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, which was attended by Nairametrics.

The project, to be implemented by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and the Niger State Government, is designed to integrate housing development with agricultural productivity under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

What they are saying

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, described the agreement as a strong example of cooperative federalism and strategic alignment in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She noted that while housing is a critical pillar of development, it also intersects directly with agriculture, food security, rural stability, and economic productivity, particularly in agrarian states like Niger.

According to her, the initiative is structured not merely as a housing project but as an agricultural settlement framework that will strengthen value chains and improve farmers’ livelihoods across the state.

Uzoka-Anite explained that Niger State, despite being richly endowed with agricultural resources, continues to face challenges such as insecure settlements, rural-urban migration, and poor infrastructure.

The project, she said, seeks to address these gaps by providing secure and well-planned housing communities strategically located near farms, storage facilities, processing centres, and markets.

“This MoU sends a clear signal to the investment community that Niger State, working in alignment with the Federal Ministry of Finance and MOFI, is open for credible, well-structured, and impact-driven investment.”

“This initiative represents our belief that development works best when housing, agriculture, finance, and governance move together. Through this partnership, we are not just building houses we are creating stable farming communities, strengthening food security, and laying the foundation for sustained prosperity in Niger State,” she said.

She added that MOFI will provide expertise in asset optimisation, project structuring, and private capital mobilisation, while an innovative financing model blending public assets with private investment will be adopted to ensure transparency, sustainability, and shared risk.

More details on the project

Beyond agriculture, the Minister disclosed that the initiative is expected to generate employment for engineers, builders, artisans, suppliers, and service providers, while also stimulating demand in sectors such as cement, steel, agro-processing, logistics, and transportation.

She noted that the settlements will prioritise efficient land use, access roads, water solutions, and environmentally responsible building practices to support long-term community growth.

Uzoka-Anite also invited developers, financial institutions, pension funds, real estate investors, and agribusiness players to view the project as a scalable model that can be replicated across Niger State and other parts of the country.

Niger governor’s remarks

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, welcomed the initiative, stressing that while sustainability is crucial, affordability must also remain a priority.

He pledged that Niger State would provide 100,000 hectares of land for the project, adding that the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) for the land would be delivered by Monday.

According to the governor, the project could address up to 80% of the challenges limiting the state’s agricultural potential and also create room for organised grazing reserves for nomadic communities.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang described the project as a model initiative that aligns with what investors are seeking in terms of structure and viability.

Why this matter

Nigeria continues to grapple with food insecurity, rising rural poverty, and housing deficits.

By combining mass housing with agricultural settlements, the initiative could help stabilise rural communities, improve farm productivity, reduce post-harvest losses, and attract youth participation in agriculture, while also easing pressure on urban centres.

What you should know

The MOU follows earlier calls by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for a more adaptive and resilient agricultural strategy.

Edun made the call at the inaugural meeting of the Agricultural Sector Working Group (ASWG) in Abuja in April 2025.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to achieving sustainable food security through agricultural reforms and stronger multi-sectoral collaboration.