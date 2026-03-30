The Ondo State Government has disbursed N2.4 billion as gratuities to pensioners who retired from the state public service in 2018 and 2019.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the payment on Monday during the official flag-off ceremony held in Akure.

He stated that the move is part of efforts to ease the hardship faced by retirees due to delayed entitlements.

What they are saying

Aiyedatiwa said the latest N2.4 billion payout follows an earlier release of N2.2 billion in October 2025, which covered gratuities owed to retirees from 2016 and 2017.

He said the disbursement reflects his administration’s commitment to the welfare and dignity of pensioners.

“This occasion is not merely an administrative exercise; it is a demonstration of our administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity and well-being of those who served our dear state diligently,” he said.

“We have a duty to alleviate the plight and frustration of those who served this State in their prime but were unable to get their rightful entitlements as and when due.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our administration considers retirement not as a sunset, but a period of well-deserved rest and dignity.”

He added that his government remains focused on clearing inherited pension backlogs.

“On assumption of office, our administration inherited a huge backlog of pension and gratuity liabilities… However, I am pleased to reiterate that we remain committed to clearing all the arrears,” the governor stated.

More insights

Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Pension Transitional Department, Peter Akingbade, said beneficiaries would receive their full gratuity entitlements rather than partial payments.

“This is a remarkable milestone that brings relief, dignity and renewed hope to our retirees,” he noted.

A beneficiary, Mary Mabogunje, also commended the government for paying the gratuities in full, describing the gesture as timely support for senior citizens.

What you should know

Pension backlogs have remained a long-standing issue in Nigeria, with delays in payments affecting retirees across both federal and state levels.

Efforts to clear pension backlogs in Nigeria have gained momentum following recent government interventions.

Nairametrics reported that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has disbursed N577.26 billion to 1,053,000 Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) as part of moves to settle outstanding pension liabilities.

The payments were made from a N758 billion Federal Government bond approved to fully clear pension arrears under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

PenCom disclosed that a significant portion of the funds was used to address pension increases, contribution shortfalls between 2017 and 2021, and other accumulated entitlements owed to retirees.

The Commission noted that the intervention is expected to resolve long-standing delays in pension payments and ensure more timely disbursements going forward.