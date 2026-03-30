Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has resigned from his position to pursue his governorship ambition in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development was confirmed on Monday in a statement issued by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa.

Ebienfa noted that Tuggar formally stepped down in line with directives from the presidency.

What they are saying

Tuggar, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reportedly submitted his resignation letter on Monday, less than 24 hours before the March 31 deadline set by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for political appointees seeking elective office.

The directive, communicated through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), mandates all appointees intending to contest in the 2027 elections to vacate their positions ahead of party primaries.

According to Dewan Goshit, Head of Information and Public Relations at the OSGF, the move aligns with Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, as well as the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the upcoming electoral cycle.

What you should know

Tuggar was appointed by President Tinubu in August 2023.

Tuggar served as Nigeria’s chief diplomat during a period marked by shifting global alliances, regional security concerns, and economic diplomacy efforts aimed at attracting foreign investment.

During his tenure, he was widely regarded for advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and strengthening bilateral and multilateral engagements across key regions.

Born on March 12, 1967, Tuggar has built a career spanning diplomacy, politics, energy, and strategic consulting. Prior to his ministerial appointment, he served in various public and private sector roles, earning recognition as a seasoned policymaker and international affairs expert.

More details later…