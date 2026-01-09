Shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc have surged more than 37% month-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange, soaring to N69 as of the premarket open on January 9, 2026.

Starting the month at N50, the stock has already recorded over 10 million shares traded, clearing the N50 and N60 price levels.

The rally follows a 231.5% gain in 2025, with investors likely responding to the company’s improving fundamentals.

What the company’s financials are saying

In November 2025, Fidson released its unaudited financial statements for the third quarter of 2025, posting a pre-tax profit of N2.9 billion, marginally higher than the N2.87 billion recorded in Q3 2024.

Looking at performance over a longer horizon, pre-tax profit for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, climbed to N11.9 billion, representing a 131.74% increase.

This earnings growth was driven by a strong revenue showing. Fidson Healthcare reported Q3 2025 revenue of N30.4 billion, up 35.4% from N22.47 billion in the same quarter of last year.

The expansion was driven by higher product sales across both its ethical and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical segments, with the Nigerian market contributing 99.6% of total revenue.

On the cost side, the cost of sales rose to N17.93 billion from N12.94 billion, reflecting elevated input and production expenses.

Even so, gross profit increased to N12.5 billion, marking a 31.2% year-on-year improvement.

Despite higher administrative, selling, and financing costs, Fidson Healthcare still posted a slight rise in pre-tax profit to N2.90 billion, supported by an 8.2% increase in operating profit and modest finance income.

More angles: Capital raise and partnerships

In December 2025, Fidson Healthcare Plc formally launched a N21 billion Rights Issue, offering 600 million new ordinary shares at N35 each.

The proceeds, raised through an offer of one new share for every four held as of November 12, 2025, are intended to support manufacturing capacity, product development, and expansion across Africa.

This follows Fidson’s agreement with Japan’s Ohara Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., to provide technical assistance and support the capital raise, with both companies aiming to help reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported medicines.

These developments appear to have influenced investors, who have likely taken positions in early January 2026 to hold through the year.

What this means

Fidson’s stock performance and strategic initiatives suggest that investors are factoring in its recent earnings growth and planned funding activities.

The capital raise, if executed as planned, could provide additional resources for production and market expansion.

The partnership with Ohara could provide technical expertise to Fidson’s production processes, helping to strengthen local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

What you should know

Fidson recorded a full-year stock gain of 231.5% on the NGX in 2025.

The Rights Issue is among the larger recent capital market transactions by a healthcare company on the exchange.

At the same time, currency fluctuations remain a consideration, with net foreign exchange losses widening in Q3.