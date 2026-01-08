The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced a revenue collection of N2.93 trillion in 2025, representing a 24.32% increase compared to its 2024 performance.

The disclosure was made by the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman.

The Command had generated N2.36 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of N573.29 billion.

What the Area Comptroller is saying

Oshoba attributed the significant revenue growth to focused leadership, disciplined personnel, strategic deployment of modern trade tools, and improved compliance by importers, under the guidance of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

“The increase reflects the impact of focused leadership, disciplined officers, strategic use of modern trade tools and improved compliance by importers,” Oshoba said.

According to him, the command generated N2.93 trillion in 2025, compared to N2.36 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of N573.29 billion.

He noted that the performance further reinforced the Apapa Command’s position as Nigeria’s leading revenue-generating customs formation.

Seizure of illicit cargo worth N12.63 billion

Beyond revenue collection, Oshoba disclosed that the command intercepted 53 containers carrying illicit drugs and prohibited items during the year.

The seized items included cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceutical products, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.63 billion.

“Several of the seizures were handed over to relevant agencies, including the NDLEA and NAFDAC, for further investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Technology deployment enhances transparency

Oshoba attributed part of the revenue surge to the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which he said had significantly enhanced transparency, efficiency and accountability in cargo clearance operations.

He added that the command intensified trade facilitation efforts by expanding stakeholder engagement through the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and the One-Stop Shop (OSS) framework, both of which have accelerated the release of compliant cargo.

Plans for advanced cargo scanning technology

Looking ahead, Oshoba revealed plans to introduce the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive inspection technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour.

He said the initiative would further strengthen enforcement while facilitating faster cargo clearance at the port.

Commitment to stakeholder engagement

The Apapa Customs boss commended importers, agents and port operators for adhering to lawful trade practices, noting that their cooperation significantly boosted revenue collection.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustained engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators and the media to ensure transparency, compliance and seamless trade operations at Apapa Port.

Optimism for stronger performance in 2026

Oshoba expressed optimism that 2026 would deliver even stronger results, driven by the full implementation of the B’Odogwu platform, AEO and OSS initiatives, enhanced intelligence-led enforcement and deeper inter-agency collaboration.

“We remain committed to improving our processes and strengthening collaboration to deliver even better outcomes in the coming year,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service generated N304 billion in October 2025, the highest monthly revenue ever collected by any customs command in the country’s history.

The October revenue surpassed the N264 billion recorded in October 2024, setting a new national record.