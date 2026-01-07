The Nigerian equities market gained further ground on January 7, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising 0.40% to 160,591.8, crossing the 160,000-point mark for the first time.

Trading activity picked up significantly, with 1.4 billion shares changing hands, up from 758 million shares recorded in the previous session, reflecting heightened investor engagement.

Market capitalization also edged higher to N102.68 trillion across 49,286 deals, compared to N102.27 trillion a day earlier.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s gain highlights a continued positive momentum, lifting the year-to-date performance to 3.20%.

Union Dicon Salt, Seplat, and Okomu Oil were the standout performers, each advancing 10.00%, while Cadbury and AustinLaz recorded the steepest declines, down 10.00% and 9.93%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, Universal Insurance led with 804.1 million shares exchanged, followed by Linkassure at 54.8 million and AccessCorp at 29.7 million.

On the value front, Seplat dominated with N3.4 billion worth of trades, trailed by Aradel (N1.5 billion) and ZenithBank (N1.4 billion).

Among SWOOT stocks, market sentiment was mixed: Seplat gained 10%, International Breweries added 1.37%, and Nigerian Breweries rose 1.28%, while Lafarge and Aradel fell 3.91% and 1.5%, respectively.

For FUGAZ names, UBA climbed 2.09% and ZenithBank inched up 0.15%, while AccessCorp, GTCO, and FirstHoldCo saw declines.

Top 5 gainers

UNIONDICON — Up 10.00% to N8.80

SEPLAT — Up 10.00% to N6,171.00

OKOMUOIL — Up 10.00% to N1,204.50

NCR — Up 9.97% to N79.95

MCNICHOLS — Up 9.93% to N4.76

Top 5 losers

CADBURY — Down 10.00% to N63.00

AUSTINLAZ — Down 9.93% to N5.08

ALEX — Down 9.91% to N19.55

HMCALL — Down 9.85% to N4.21

FTNCOCOA — Down 9.62% to N6.01

What you should know

The ASI crossing the 160,000-point mark was driven by renewed buying interest in major counters, particularly UnionDicon, Seplat, and Okomu Oil, which all recorded double-digit gains.

The spike in trading volumes, led by Univinsure and Linkassure, indicates growing investor confidence and broadening market participation.

Despite the strong rally, selective profit-taking was evident in some counters such as Cadbury and AustinLaz, reflecting cautious positioning by investors.

Market analysts suggest that the combination of sustained buying in key stocks and heightened overall activity could support further upward momentum, though short-term retracements may occur as traders adjust their portfolios.

Market outlook

Breaching the 160,000-mark signals renewed optimism in the market, with momentum spread across large- and mid-cap stocks.

Should the buying pressure persist, the rally could continue, although short-term pullbacks may occur as investors adjust their positions.