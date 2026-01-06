The High Commission of the Republic of Botswana in Nigeria has announced the resignation of Mr. Ade Adefeko as Honorary Consul in Lagos.

The disclosure was contained in a press release issued by the High Commission in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The resignation, effective December 2025, was formally accepted by the Botswana Ministry of International Relations.

What the High Commission of the Republic of Botswana in Abuja is saying

According to the press release, Mr. Adefeko submitted his resignation on November 26, 2025, citing “increasingly demanding professional commitments” that made it difficult to dedicate the necessary time and attention to consular duties.

His resignation was formalised through an official Letter of Termination issued by Minister of International Relations, Dr. Phenyo Butale, on December 24, 2025, in accordance with Article 25 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“Mr Ade Adefeko has concluded his tenure as Honorary Consul of the Republic of Botswana in Lagos, Nigeria, following the acceptance of his resignation by the Botswana Ministry of International Relations.

“The resignation, submitted on November 26, 2025, became effective in December 2025,” the statement read in part.

The High Commission added that honorary consuls are appointed by foreign governments to provide consular services and promote bilateral relations in cities where full diplomatic missions are not established. They typically serve on a voluntary or part-time basis while maintaining their primary professional careers.

Adefeko’s contributions and legacy as honorary consul

The statement highlighted that during his tenure from 2020 to 2025, Mr. Adefeko facilitated consular services and strengthened bilateral relations between Botswana and Nigeria.

It noted his gratitude for the opportunity to serve, describing it as an honour to contribute to the partnership between the two nations, and extended appreciation to President Duma Boko and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Botswana.

The press release emphasised that Mr. Adefeko concluded his tenure cordially, offering to ensure a smooth transition to his successor.

The Republic of Botswana has not yet announced who will assume the role of Honorary Consul in Lagos.

What this means

Mr. Adefeko’s resignation leaves a temporary gap in Botswana’s consular representation in Lagos, the country’s commercial hub.

As honorary consuls play a key role in facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and consular services where full diplomatic missions are not present, the position will need to be filled to ensure continuity.

His departure also marks the end of a five-year tenure that contributed to strengthening Botswana–Nigeria relations, highlighting the importance of appointing a successor who can continue his work.

What you should know

The resignation of Mr. Ade Adefeko occurs amid ongoing diplomatic activity in Nigeria. Recently, the Senate confirmed 64 ambassadorial nominees, including 34 career and 30 non-career ambassadors, following a report by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The confirmations, which followed President Bola Tinubu’s request in December 2025, include notable figures such as former governors, senators, and retired military officers. These appointments signal Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic representation abroad and project the country’s image internationally.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said in 2024 that the country did not appoint a new set of ambassadors to its missions that year due to a lack of funds, making the current confirmations significant.

Although part-time or voluntary, honorary consuls like Mr. Adefeko support ambassadors by facilitating trade, cultural exchange, and consular services in key hubs like Lagos.