Lagos Free Zone Company (Tolaram) has recently welcomed the Bank of Industry (BOI) as a strategic investor.

The investment will accelerate the development of a dedicated MSME hub within the Zone and promote non-oil exports through the LFZC’s integrated Lekki Deep Sea Port.

This partnership strengthens Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem by giving MSMEs access to world-class infrastructure, efficient logistics through Lekki Deep Sea Port, and a supportive business environment.

While inspecting the facilities, MD/CEO, BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, emphasized that: “Our investment enables MSMEs to scale and compete globally while contributing to Nigeria’s economic transformation.”

MD/CEO, Lagos Free Zone Company, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, noted: “BOI’s partnership validates our vision and helps unlock new opportunities for Nigerian businesses to realize their export ambitions.”

This milestone marks another step toward building a globally competitive industrial and logistics hub in Nigeria.