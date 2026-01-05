Shares of Aluminum Extrusion Industries Plc (ALEX) rose 45.57% to close the week ended 2 January 2026 in the green, extending the strong uptrend that erupted the previous month.

In December 2025, the stock surged 202.80%, rising to N21.65 on robust price and volume gains.

The rally gained momentum after the Imo State government rekindled operations at Aluminium Extrusion Industries’ plant, marked by a flag-off ceremony on 23 December 2025, likely boosting investor confidence.

What the data is saying

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc saw its share price jump from N7.15 at the start of December 2025 to N21.65 by month-end, a 202.80% increase, its strongest in years.

Trading activity surged in December, with over 43 million shares changing hands, making it the company’s most active month in recent years.

The rally continued into the first week of 2026, closing at N23.80 on 2 January with a 45.57% gain, signaling strong momentum at the start of the year.

This follows nearly two years of price stagnation, showing how quickly investor sentiment shifted.

As of mid-market trading on 5 January 2026, monthly volume has already reached 5 million shares, indicating sustained interest as the stock continues to show strength at N24.10 per share.

Why this matters

The resumption of operations at Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc points to the potential revival of a major player in Nigeria’s aluminium sector, especially in the South-East.

Sharp increases in the share price reflect growing investor confidence in the company’s prospects, with government-backed industrial support.

For Imo State, the reopening could restore jobs and boost the local economy.

Rising trading activity and strong returns serve as key signals for investors to monitor as the company works to rebuild operations and regain market share.

What you should know

Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc, established in 1982 and headquartered in Owerri, produces aluminium extruded profiles, billets, and roofing sheets, and now operates as a subsidiary of Tower Aluminium Nigeria Plc.

In November 2023, Tower Alloys Industries acquired a 67.55% stake, sparking a 10% gain, followed by nearly two years of stagnant price action from December 2023 to December 2025.

The stock’s recent performance represents one of the strongest rallies on the NGX in recent months, and analysts will be watching closely to see whether the bullish momentum can be sustained.

At N24.10 per share, Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc (ALEX) has a market capitalization of N5.30 billion, based on 219,956,000 outstanding shares.