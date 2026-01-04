OPEC+ has decided to pause its planned oil supply increases through the first quarter of 2026, maintaining current production levels amid a global market surplus and uncertainty surrounding Venezuelan oil supplies.

This decision was made, according to Bloomberg, at a brief meeting on Sunday, led by key members, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Bloomberg says the group is also monitoring the situation following the US capture of Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, which could impact future oil output from the country.

Bloomberg reports the OPEC+ meeting lasted under 10 minutes and didn’t address Venezuela, as delegates deemed supply adjustments premature following Maduro’s capture.

What they are saying

Key OPEC+ members, Saudi Arabia and Russia, confirmed they will keep collective production steady through March 2026.

The decision reflects caution amid a surplus in global oil markets and uncertainty over Venezuelan output.

According to Bloomberg, delegates noted it would be premature to change supply policy in response to political developments in Venezuela at this stage.

Currently, Venezuela produces roughly 800,000 barrels per day, a small fraction of its potential given it holds the world’s largest oil reserves.

The group’s pause comes after a notable shift last April, when OPEC+ rapidly restarted production that had been curtailed since 2023.

This move was seen as an attempt to regain market share lost to competitors such as American shale producers, despite signals that global supply was already sufficient.

Before this latest decision, OPEC+ had agreed to restore about two-thirds of the 3.85 million barrels per day of output cut in 2023, with around 1.2 million barrels per day still left to restart.

However, actual increases have been less than planned due to some members struggling with physical production limits and others addressing earlier overproduction issues.

What this means for Nigeria

The decision by OPEC+ to pause oil supply increases through the first quarter of 2026 carries significant implications for Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

As one of the largest oil producers in Africa and a key OPEC member, Nigeria’s revenue and economic stability are closely tied to global oil supply and prices.

By maintaining current production levels amid a global surplus, OPEC+ is signaling a cautious approach that may keep crude prices relatively stable but subdued in the near term.

This could limit immediate revenue growth for Nigeria, which relies heavily on oil exports to fund government spending and balance its budget.

While Venezuela’s return to full production remains uncertain and likely years away, any future increase could add to global supply pressures, potentially capping oil prices and impacting Nigeria’s oil earnings.

Nigeria will need to carefully navigate this environment by managing its own production capacity, optimizing revenue from existing output, and accelerating efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil.

What you should know

OPEC+ brings together the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and key allies, including Russia, and collectively controls a large share of global oil supply, giving its decisions significant influence over oil prices.

Nigeria has struggled in recent years to meet its OPEC production quota due to oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and underinvestment, limiting its ability to fully benefit even when output caps are raised.

Oil revenues account for a major share of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and government income, making global supply decisions critical for budget planning and currency stability.

Nairametrics has previously reported that sustained periods of subdued oil prices increase pressure on Nigeria’s fiscal position, often widening budget deficits and weakening the naira.

The Federal Government continues to push reforms aimed at boosting crude output, improving refinery capacity, and reducing dependence on oil through diversification into non-oil exports and domestic revenue generation.