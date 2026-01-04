The NGX Premium Index ended 2025 higher than the broader Nigerian All-Share Index, rising 59.40% to 15,493.2 points, a gain of 5,773.4 points.

After opening the year at 9,719.8 points, the sub-index pushed past the 15,000 level, supported by trading activity of over 32 billion shares.

Over the same period, the All-Share Index rose 51.19%, or 52,686.6 points, to close at 155,613, leaving the Premium Index ahead on a year-to-date basis.

July drove the third-quarter rally, with the Premium Index gaining 26.74% in the month and lifting Q3 performance to an 18.19% return, the strongest quarter of the year.

The NGX Premium Index tracks Nigerian Exchange companies with strong governance and liquidity, requiring at least N40 billion free float, N200 billion market capitalisation, and a 70% governance score to support investor confidence.

For full-year 2025, gains were broad, with seven of the eight premium stocks ending the year in positive territory.

Seplat finished 7th among the premium stocks, gaining 1.91% in 2025, closing at N5,809 from N5,700. Compared to its massive 146.75% year-to-date gain in 2024 on 29 million shares, 2025 was milder, with 19.2 million shares traded. The stock was mostly flat in the first half, dropping 12.91% in May to N4,964 before rebounding 9.78% in June to N5,450. Prices remained steady from July to September, but October brought a 10% gain to N5,917. However, minor declines in November and December left it at N5,809. Seplat posted a 9-month post-tax profit of N146.6 billion, more than double the N52.7 billion in the same period of 2024. Market capitalization is currently at N3.3 trillion, representing 3.36% of the ASI’s N99.9 trillion size.