Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have recovered a large cache of high-calibre 12.7mm ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway area of Maiduguri following intelligence-led security operations.

This is according to information released by the Nigerian Army through its media unit and reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The recovery comes amid ongoing cordon-and-search operations aimed at denying terrorists and criminal elements freedom of movement in Borno State.

The ammunition was discovered on Friday afternoon after residents alerted security operatives to suspicious metallic objects found inside a drainage channel in the area.

What they are saying

Confirming the development, the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba said troops recovered the cache at about 3:00 p.m. following a distress call from members of the public.

“Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in collaboration with Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams, immediately mobilised to the location to secure the environment and assess the situation,” Uba said.

He disclosed that a thorough search of the drainage channel led to the recovery of 1,270 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition warheads, including some live 12.7mm rounds, as well as power banks concealed inside the drainage.

According to him, preliminary measures were taken to secure the site, while efforts were ongoing to drain water from the channel to determine whether additional dangerous items were hidden in the area.

“Troops, working with the police and other security agencies, have continued to dominate the general area to ensure the safety of residents, protect critical infrastructure and prevent any attempt by criminal or terrorist elements to recover the items,” he said.

Uba added that no casualties or unusual incidents were recorded during the operation, noting that the general security situation in the area remained calm, though vigilance was being maintained due to the unpredictable nature of the threat to the environment.

He said the successful recovery underscored the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations, sustained military pressure and community cooperation, particularly in the wake of recent operations in which several suspected suicide bombers were neutralised or arrested.

The OPHK spokesman urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious items or movements to security agencies, stressing that collective responsibility remained key to sustaining peace and security in the North-East.

What you should know

In December, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Army called for extra vigilance at churches following a bomb blast at a mosque located within Gamboru Market in Maiduguri.