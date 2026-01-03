The Federal Government is considering a bold nationwide scheme to identify at least one exportable product in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas this year.

This is part of efforts to deepen non-oil exports and strengthen the country’s competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The initiative was disclosed by the Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X.

What the FG is saying

According to the plan, every local government is expected to develop a product capable of being produced, processed and sold within the African market.

The proposal aims to shift Nigeria’s export focus away from oil by unlocking the productive potential of communities across the country.

“The idea is simple but ambitious: every local government must have something it can produce and sell to Africa,” the statement noted.

By anchoring export growth at the grassroots level, the government hopes to boost local economies, stimulate industrial activity and expand Nigeria’s share of intra-African trade.

Minister unveils plan at AfCFTA 2025 Report launch

Olusegun said the initiative was revealed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, during the release of Nigeria’s AfCFTA Achievements Report for 2025, which also outlined the country’s trade priorities for 2026.

According to Oduwole, the Federal Government will collaborate closely with sub-national authorities to ensure effective implementation.

“The FG will work with state governments and local authorities to identify products with real export potential, whether in agriculture, manufacturing, processing, or other value-adding sectors, and help position them for the African market,” the minister said.

The plan goes beyond simply naming exportable products. It includes stronger coordination across government institutions, improved trade data management, clearer export guidelines for businesses, and nationwide sensitisation campaigns to help Nigerians better understand and benefit from AfCFTA.

The government believes these measures will remove bottlenecks that have historically limited participation by small businesses and local producers in regional trade.

The initiative builds on Nigeria’s growing footprint under AfCFTA, including its emergence as the first African country to publish a five-year implementation review, a significant milestone in continental trade integration.

Officials say the new scheme reflects a deliberate shift toward making AfCFTA more practical, inclusive and impactful for ordinary Nigerians.

Potential impact on jobs and local economies

If effectively implemented, the programme could drive non-oil export growth, create jobs, stimulate local value chains and ensure that communities across Nigeria benefit from Africa’s largest free trade market.

In essence, the Federal Government aims to localise AfCFTA, making it relevant at the grassroots level while positioning Nigeria for stronger continental trade leadership.

What you should know

In November 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved three transformative policies, including AfCFTA reforms, that signal a new era of innovation, trade, and global competitiveness, in a decisive move to accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a digital and knowledge-based economy.

One of the policies ratified by the FEC is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol on digital trade.