Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to lower about 4,400 of its satellites from roughly 550 km to 480 km in 2026 as part of a major reconfiguration aimed at improving space safety.

This disclosure was made by Vice President of Starlink Engineering at SpaceX, Michael Nicholls, in a post shared on X.

The move is designed to condense Starlink’s orbital shells, shorten deorbit times, and reduce collision risks as solar minimum conditions approach, when atmospheric density decreases, and satellites tend to remain in orbit longer.

What the Starlink VP is saying

Nicholls explained that Starlink will begin lowering all satellites currently operating at around 550 km to approximately 480 km, a process that will span the course of 2026.

He noted that the shell lowering is being “tightly coordinated” with other satellite operators, regulators, and the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM), highlighting the collaborative nature of the effort.

According to him, operating at lower altitudes significantly improves safety outcomes, especially during solar minimum periods when reduced atmospheric drag can extend the ballistic decay time of satellites left in higher orbits.

How the reconfiguration improves space safety

Nicholls stated that lowering Starlink satellites below 500 km could result in more than an 80% reduction in ballistic decay time during solar minimum.

In practical terms, satellites that might otherwise take four years or more to deorbit could instead re-enter the atmosphere within a few months.

He also pointed out that there are fewer debris objects and fewer planned satellite constellations below 500 km, which lowers the overall probability of orbital collisions.

While Starlink satellites are described as having “extremely high reliability,” with only two dead satellites out of more than 9,000 operational units, the company wants any failed spacecraft to deorbit as quickly as possible to minimize long-term risks.

Why this matters

The rapid growth of satellite constellations has raised global concerns about space debris, collision risks, and the long-term sustainability of low Earth orbit.

By proactively lowering its satellites and coordinating with regulators and other operators, SpaceX is positioning Starlink as a more safety-conscious player in an increasingly crowded orbital environment.

This move could also influence how regulators and international bodies assess best practices for large satellite constellations going forward.

What you should know

Starlink is currently the largest satellite constellation in the world, providing broadband internet services across multiple regions, including parts of Africa.

In Nigeria, Starlink is currently the second largest ISP with 66,523 customers as of Q2 2025, according to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Meanwhile, Starlink’s presence in Africa is being solidified with its direct-to-cell service now seen as the game-changer in bridging connectivity gaps across the continent.

In that regard, Airtel Africa recently signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to deploy Starlink direct-to-cell services across multiple African countries, including Nigeria.