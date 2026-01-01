Elon Musk ended 2025 with a personal fortune valued at roughly $726.3 billion, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.

The record valuation caps a year of extraordinary gains for Musk, driven by surging valuations for Tesla and SpaceX, a court victory that restored stock options previously in question, and an aggressive financial trajectory that analysts say could put Musk on a path toward becoming the first trillionaire.

Musk’s net worth slipped by about $3.3 billion on Wednesday as Tesla shares dipped 1 percent to close at $449.72.

Even so, the stock remains up 18% for the year after approaching $500 in earlier trading. Despite periodic volatility, Tesla’s performance along with accelerating investor interest in its autonomous driving and robotics divisions remains a central pillar of Musk’s financial ascent.

A breakdown of his fortune

Musk has held the title of world’s richest person since May 2024, when he surpassed Bernard Arnault, the head of luxury conglomerate LVMH.

The latest rankings show Musk far ahead of other tech titans: Google co-founder Larry Page is second with an estimated $256.9 billion, followed by Oracle chairman Larry Ellison at $245 billion, Jeff Bezos at $242.2 billion, and Google’s Sergey Brin at $237.1 billion.

The scale of Musk’s wealth now places him in rarefied territory. If measured as a national economy, his net worth would rank as the 23rd largest in the world, ahead of Belgium, Ireland, Argentina and Sweden, according to data from the International Monetary Fund. Only a few slots behind Taiwan, Musk’s fortune now sits in proximity to the GDP of a mid-sized industrialized country.

His personal valuation also exceeds the market capitalizations of major corporations, including Johnson & Johnson ($498.6 billion), LVMH ($375.9 billion) and Ellison’s Oracle ($560 billion). It sits just below the value of the global cryptocurrency market at its 2018 peak, and more than double the current market capitalization of ethereum.

What you should know

The rapid appreciation of Musk’s wealth was propelled in part by a new valuation for SpaceX, which this year launched a tender offer placing the private aerospace company at $800 billion, up from $400 billion in August.

That move alone added more than $160 billion to Musk’s net worth, pushing him to $600 billion at first. A ruling from the Delaware Supreme Court later restored the Tesla stock options at the center of a lengthy legal battle, reversing a lower court decision and adding an estimated $139 billion back to the tally previously discounted by Forbes.

Musk’s trajectory shows little sign of slowing. In November, Tesla shareholders approved a compensation package that could award Musk nearly $1 trillion in stock over the next decade if the company meets a series of performance targets an unprecedented bet on a single executive and a sign of how tightly Tesla’s future, for better or worse, remains tied to Musk’s ambitions.