The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged money laundering offences.

Malami will be docked alongside his son, Abubakar Malami, and Bashir Asabe, an employee of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, a firm allegedly linked to the former justice minister.

The case will be heard before Justice Emeka Nwite, with the defendants facing a 16-count charge.

What court document is saying

According to court documents, the EFCC accused the defendants of engaging in multiple suspicious financial transactions aimed at concealing the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and extensive property acquisitions in Abuja, Kano and Kebbi States.

The alleged offences were said to have occurred between 2015 and 2025, a period that includes the eight years Malami served as Attorney-General under the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The anti-graft agency stated that Malami had been under investigation at its Abuja office since December 8, 2025.

EFCC details alleged conspiracy and asset concealment

In the charge, the commission alleged that Malami, his son and Asabe “conspired to disguise the origin of funds, acquire property indirectly, and retain sums they knew were proceeds of unlawful activity”, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal N1,014,848,500 in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were illicit.

Count two accused the duo of concealing N600,013,460.40 through the same company between September 2020 and February 2021.

In count three, the EFCC alleged that in March 2021, Malami and his son retained N600 million as cash collateral for a N500 million Sterling Bank loan to Rayhaan Hotels Ltd, despite allegedly knowing the funds were unlawful.

Luxury properties allegedly acquired with Illicit funds

In count four, the commission alleged that in November 2022, Malami, his son and Asabe disguised N500 million used to purchase a luxury duplex in Maitama, Abuja.

Count five claimed that between November 2022 and September 2024, the trio concealed N1,049,173,926.13 paid through Meethaq Hotels Ltd’s Union Bank account, while count six alleged that between November 2022 and October 2025, Malami and his son took control of N1,362,887,872.96 from the same account, knowing it was illicit.

In count seven, the EFCC alleged that between November and December 2018, Malami and Asabe concealed N700 million used to purchase No. 3 Onitsha Crescent, Garki, Abuja, through Hamonia Hotels Ltd.

Count eight accused the defendants of concealing N850 million between September and December 2020 to buy a property in Jabi District, Abuja, allegedly via Meethaq Hotels Ltd.

Additional property acquisitions listed in charges

In count nine, the EFCC alleged that in February 2018, Malami and Hajia Bashir acquired No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, for N430 million, allegedly from unlawful sources.

Count 10 alleged the concealment of N210 million in February 2018 to purchase a property in Asokoro District, Abuja, while count 11 accused the defendants of concealing N325 million between March and June 2021 to acquire No. 1241B Asokoro District.

In count 12, the EFCC alleged that between November 2015 and January 2016, Malami and his son concealed N120 million used to purchase No. 27 Efab Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Count 13 accused the former AGF, his son and Asabe of conspiring in November 2022 to conceal funds used to acquire a luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja.

In count 14, the commission alleged that between December 2016 and April 2022, Malami, Asabe and others “conspired to acquire additional properties” with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Count 15 alleged that between June 2023 and January 2023, Malami concealed “N537 million used to purchase multiple properties across Abuja, Kebbi, and Kano.”

In count 16, the EFCC alleged that between October 2018 and December 2021, Malami concealed “N415 million used to acquire several properties in Abuja, Kebbi, and Kano.”

Witnesses and evidence

The EFCC said it plans to call several witnesses, including its own officials, bank representatives, Bureau de Change operators and financial experts.

Key witnesses listed include Folarin Dare, Chinedu Eneanya, Sani Lukeman, Abdulrahman Musa Basheer, Jamilu Mohammed, as well as representatives of Zenith Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

Folarin Dare, Chinedu Eneanya and Sani Lukeman are expected to testify on how the commission received intelligence reports and petitions alleging large-scale corruption involving the former minister.

Abdulrahman Musa Basheer is expected to give evidence on the role of Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd in allegedly acquiring properties on Malami’s behalf.

What you should know

Last week, Nairametrics reported that some bank representatives and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have been lined up as witnesses in the alleged money laundering charges against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and others.

This is according to court documents filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and seen by Nairametrics on Wednesday.

The development comes weeks after reports emerged that Malami, who served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is under investigation for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.