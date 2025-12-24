Some bank representatives and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators have been lined up as witnesses in the alleged money laundering charges against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, and others.

This is according to court documents filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and seen by Nairametrics on Wednesday.

The development comes weeks after reports emerged that Malami, who served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is under investigation for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering and abuse of office.

EFCC witnesses and charge details

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, the former AGF, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami are accused of contravening provisions of the Money Laundering Act involving sums running into several billions of naira.

Count one of the 16-count charge alleges that Malami and Abdulaziz procured Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal the unlawful origin of the total sum of N1,014,848,500.00, domiciled in Sterling Bank Plc.

Additionally, count 16 of the charge alleges that the former AGF purchased several properties, including:

No. 28 Bagudu Kaltio Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja;

Plot 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Abuja;

A plaza comprising commercial toilets, laundry facilities, and warehouse tanks adjacent to Birnin Kebbi Market;

100 hectares of land along Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road; and

Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nassarawa Road GRA, Kano,

The above properties, allegedly representing proceeds of unlawful activity, are worth N415 million according to the EFCC.

Specifically, the defendants are accused of procuring, conspiring to launder proceeds of unlawful activity, as well as concealing, disguising, and acquiring such proceeds.

Supporting court documents reveal that the EFCC plans to call about 10 categories of witnesses, including unnamed representatives of Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, and Bureau De Change operators.

EFCC operatives are also expected to testify on the outcome of investigations that culminated in the filing of the charges.

The charges remain allegations until a final verdict is delivered by the court.

Malami Reacts

Reacting to the development via a press release on Wednesday, the Office of Abubakar Malami, SAN, accused EFCC of “brazen, contemptuous, and lawless conduct” in its handling of matters concerning Malami.

Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Abubakar Malami, who issued the statement, added that following the court order granted by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on 23 December 2025, admitting Abubakar Malami, SAN, to bail on “already fulfilled conditions”, officials of the EFCC were formally served with the court process.

“Rather than comply with the authority of the court, the Commission refused to accept the court-backed letter, chased away the bailiff, and insisted on the continued detention of Mr. Malami in blatant defiance of the law,” the Malami’s office added.

The office claimed that despite revoking bail and detaining Mr. Malami for over fourteen (14) days, the EFCC has failed, refused, or neglected to arraign him before any court of competent jurisdiction.

“This prolonged detention without arraignment is illegal, unconstitutional, and oppressive, and amounts to a gross violation of Mr. Malami’s fundamental rights,” his office stressed.

However, the office noted that the EFCC is currently detaining Abubakar Malami, SAN, allegedly solely on the strength of a High Court order that permitted his detention for a maximum period of fourteen (14) days, an order, the official argues, expires today.

His office further contends that even without regard to the separate bail granted by another High Court of competent jurisdiction, the EFCC was legally obligated to either release him immediately or arraign him before a court today, adding, “It has done neither.”

His aide described the development as an alleged disregard for the rule of law.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that Malami had previously accused the EFCC and its chairman , Ola Olukoyede , of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation against him.

Malami’s camp alleged that recent EFCC raids on his offices and residences in Abuja and Kebbi State were retaliatory, following his call for Olukoyede’s recusal over alleged bias linked to Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry Report.

However, the EFCC has denied the allegations, insisting that it is not acting in a partisan manner.

Malami’s case is part of a broader wave of high-profile investigations involving former public officials who served under the administrations of former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan.

Nairametrics recalls that in 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja discharged a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, from a seven-year-old money laundering suit instituted against him by the EFCC.

Adoke and the Chairman of AA Oil, Aliyu Abubakar, were arraigned on amended 14-count charges bordering on money laundering in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/39/17. Both defendants pleaded not guilty, and the trial commenced.

After seven years, the EFCC closed its case, and Justice Inyang Ekwo upheld Adoke’s no-case submission, ruling that he had no case to answer.