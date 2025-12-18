A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja dismissed an application filed by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, seeking bail from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The decision was disclosed in a statement posted on the EFCC’s X account on Thursday.

The court held that Malami was lawfully detained based on a valid remand order issued by a court of coordinate jurisdiction. As a result, the bail summons against the anti-graft agency was struck out.

What EFCC is saying

The EFCC said Malami, through his counsel, Dr. Suliaman Hassan, SAN, approached the FCT High Court seeking bail, arguing that his detention in connection with an ongoing investigation was illegal.

The Commission said its counsel, Chief J. S. Okutepa, SAN, opposed the application, telling the court that Malami was being held under a valid remand order granted by Justice S. C. Oriji of the FCT High Court. The EFCC emphasized that it does not detain suspects beyond legally permitted periods without a court order.

According to the agency, Justice Babangida Hassan relied on Section 35 of the Constitution and provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act to rule that Malami’s detention was lawful.

“Justice Babangida Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court, Abuja has dismissed summons for bail filed by former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Salami, SAN, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“He gave the ruling on Thursday, December 18, 2025,” the statement read in part.

The agency further noted that the judge said granting the application would amount to sitting as an appellate court over a decision of a court of coordinate jurisdiction, which his court had no power to do.

The ruling also reaffirmed that Malami’s detention was part of an ongoing investigation and carried out in full compliance with the law.

Backstory on alleged offences

Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, is under investigation for 18 alleged offences, including money laundering, abuse of office, and suspected financing of terrorism.

The EFCC obtained a remand order to detain him while the probe continues. According to the Commission, Malami had been offered administrative bail on November 28, 2025, contingent on five conditions, including surrendering his international passport and presenting two serving permanent secretaries as sureties.

He did not meet any of the requirements, and the Commission invited him for further interrogation on December 8, 2025.

Key areas under scrutiny include:

Handling and accounting of Abacha loot recoveries, including $346.2 million from Switzerland and funds linked to Jersey in the UK.

Disbursement of N4 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

Multi-billion-naira private investments, including an alleged N10 billion in schools, hotels, and rice mills in Kebbi State.

Other major government-related transactions, such as payments linked to the Ajaokuta Steel concession, judgment debts, and similar settlements.

Investigation of 46 bank accounts allegedly connected to Malami.

Malami’s camp has reportedly rejected some of the allegations as “false and misleading,” particularly claims regarding terrorism financing and control of multiple bank accounts.

What you should know

Malami’s case is part of a series of high-profile investigations in which the EFCC has strictly enforced bail conditions for former officials who served under the Buhari administration.

The Commission had earlier denied bail to Chris Ngige, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, citing his failure to return his international passport after traveling abroad on a medical trip.

Ngige had been arraigned on eight counts, including alleged contract fraud and accepting gifts totaling over N2.26 billion. EFCC counsel argued that he violated the terms of administrative bail and undermined provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015. Justice M.A. Hassan adjourned the matter to December 18, 2025, for ruling.