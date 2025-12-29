Nigeria’s financial markets have remained stable and resilient despite heightened security activity following a joint Nigeria–United States counterterrorism operation in Sokoto on Christmas Day.

This is according to a statement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The U.S. military, in collaboration with Nigeria, hit terrorist camps in Sokoto on Christmas Day with initial assessments suggesting multiple fatalities.

What the statement is saying

Edun said the targeted operation, which has attracted international attention, poses no threat to Nigeria’s economic stability or investment climate, stressing that the country is firmly focused on security, reforms and sustainable growth.

Responding to enquiries from investors, analysts and multilateral partners, the minister clarified that Nigeria is neither in conflict with itself nor with any foreign nation.

“Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation. What Nigeria is decisively confronting—alongside trusted international partners—is terrorism,” Edun said.

He described the distinction as critical to understanding the economic context of the operation and its implications for investor confidence.

Security action seen as pro-growth

According to the finance minister, the Sokoto operation was “precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements” that threaten lives, national stability and economic activity.

“Far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth,” he said.

Edun stressed that security and economic stability are inseparable, noting that efforts to safeguard lives are inherently supportive of growth and investment.

Macroeconomic gains under the Tinubu administration

The minister said Nigeria has recorded “tangible and measurable progress” on both security and economic reforms under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with improvements reflected in recent macroeconomic indicators.

Nigeria’s economy grew by 3.98 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, following 4.23 per cent growth in Q2, with expectations of a stronger performance in the fourth quarter.

Inflation, he added, has declined for seven consecutive periods and is now below 15 per cent, signalling improving price stability and the effectiveness of coordinated fiscal and monetary policies.

Markets are stable, credit ratings upgraded

Edun emphasised that Nigeria’s financial markets remain robust, with both domestic and international debt markets functioning efficiently.

“Over the past year, Nigeria has received credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s, clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction,” he said.

He noted that fiscal discipline, efficiency and macroeconomic stability have been maintained, enabling the economy to withstand external shocks.

Outlook for 2026 and investor confidence

Referencing President Tinubu’s recent address, Edun said the administration’s goal for 2026 is to consolidate the gains of 2025, deepen resilience and build a sustainable, inclusive, growth-oriented economy.

“As markets reopen on Monday, 29 December 2025, investors can be confident that Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability,” he said.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s fundamentals are strengthening, policy direction is clear, and the government’s resolve to protect lives and grow the economy remains firm.

“Nigeria remains open for business, anchored in peace, and firmly focused on the future,” Edun added.

What you should know