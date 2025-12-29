The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading session on 29 December 2025 in positive territory, gaining 849.7 points to close at 154,389.4.

This reflects a 0.55% increase from the previous close of 153,539.8, achieved despite a slowdown in market activity.

Trading volume declined to 1.4 billion shares, down from 1.7 billion shares recorded on Christmas Eve, pointing to lighter participation.

Market capitalization rose to N98.4 trillion across 47,892 deals, up from N97.89 trillion, as the market continues to edge closer to the N100 trillion milestone.

Winners, losers, and most active stocks

On the gainers’ chart, Ecobank and Austin Laz led the rally, each advancing by 10.00%.

On the flip side, Intenegins and Meyer topped the losers’ table, declining by 10.00% and 9.92%, respectively.

In terms of activity, Access Holdings and Champion Breweries recorded the highest trading volumes, with the most shares changing hands during the session.

Market summary Current ASI: 154,389.4

Previous ASI: 153,539.8

Day Change: +0.55%

Year-to-Date Performance: +50.00%

Volume Traded: 1.4 billion shares

Market Cap: N98.4 trillion. Top 5 gainers ETI: Up 10.00% to N41.80

AUSTINLAZ: Up 10.00% to N3.52

EUNISELL: Up 9.95% to N96.70

HONYFLOUR: Up 9.86% to N19.50

GUINNESS: Up 9.82% to N349.90 Top 5 losers INTENEGINS: Down 10.00% to N2.34

MEYER: Down 9.92% to N11.80

ETRANZACT: Down 9.92% to N11.35

LIVESTOCK: Down 9.60% to N5.65

CILEASING: Down 8.06% to N5.70

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the activity chart, with 594.3 million shares traded, setting the pace for the session.

CHAMPION followed with 122.0 million shares, while FCMB ranked third at 116.6 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD and FIRSTHOLDCO completed the top five, recording volumes of 66.1 million and 51.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, ACCESSCORP dominated the session, with trades worth N12.3 billion.

ZENITHBANK followed at N3.1 billion, while FIRSTHOLDCO recorded transactions valued at N2.5 billion.

CHAMPION posted trades worth N1.8 billion, with WAPCO (Lafarge) rounding out the top five at N1.5 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) reflected a broadly bullish tone during the session.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 8.28%, BUA FOODS advanced by 1.54%, LAFARGE rose 1.49%, and MTNN added 0.58%.

On the downside, NIGERIAN BREWERIES slipped by 0.44%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

ACCESSCORP gained 2.44% and GTCO rose 1.02%.

Meanwhile, FIRSTHOLDCO declined by 6.98%, UBA fell 2.38%, and ZENITHBANK eased by 0.48%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has firmed above the 154,000 mark as bullish momentum returns across both large- and mid-cap stocks.

If buying interest remains sustained and broad-based, the market could extend its rally, with the next upside target set above the 155,000-point level.