President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, 2025, for Europe to continue his end-of-year holiday.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu had earlier arrived in Lagos on December 20 to spend the Christmas holidays after official visits to Borno and Bauchi States.

What the statement is saying

According to Onanuga, the President will also make an official trip to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), during the break.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit, which will take place in the emirate early in January,” Onanuga said.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a weeklong annual event that brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to chart the next era of sustainable development.

The 2026 edition, themed “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, will focus on connecting ambition with action across innovation, finance, and people, showcasing pathways for global progress with confidence.

Onanuga confirmed that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after participating in the summit.

Commitment to Nigeria’s stability

In his Christmas message to Nigerians on Wednesday, President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security, unity and stability, assuring citizens that the government remains steadfast in upholding religious freedom and peaceful coexistence across the country.

The President said his pledge to protect lives, and property remains firm under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since I assumed office in 2023, I have continually reassured Nigerians of our unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation. That commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

What you should know

Last month, Tinubu postponed his scheduled trips to the 20th G20 Summit and the 7th AU–EU Summit, holding in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Luanda, Angola, citing “security breaches” in Kebbi and Kwara States.

A statement by Onanuga at the time said, disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and attack by bandits on worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.

Some Nigerians say widespread reactions to killings across parts of the country necessitated the postponement.

In his stead, Vice President Kashim Shettima attended the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.