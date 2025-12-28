The Nigerian government has urged regional and international actors to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing the need to support efforts aimed at rebuilding a stable, prosperous and resilient Somali state.

The position was articulated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in a statement issued on Saturday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa.

The statement follows the announcement on December 26, 2025, by the Prime Minister of Israel that his country had officially recognised the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, addi that a joint declaration was signed alongside Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, and the President of Somaliland.

What Nigeria is saying

Reacting to the development, Tuggar said Nigeria maintains firm and unequivocal support for the sovereignty, unity and statehood of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

He affirmed Nigeria’s recognition of Somalia’s government as the legitimate authority representing the will of the Somali people and commended ongoing efforts toward peace, security and national reconciliation.

“Nigeria stands in solidarity with Somalia and strongly condemns any actions or rhetoric undermining its constitutional order and territorial integrity,” Tuggar said.

Call for respect for Somalia’s territorial integrity

The foreign affairs minister urged all international stakeholders to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and refrain from actions that could destabilise the country.

“The Government of Nigeria calls on all actors to respect Somalia’s sovereignty and support its institutions in rebuilding a stable, prosperous and resilient nation,” he said.

“We believe Somalia’s stability is integral to peace and security across the Horn of Africa and the wider African continent.”

Tuggar added that Nigeria remains committed to supporting Somalia through multilateral engagement and international cooperation.

“Therefore, Nigeria remains committed to supporting Somalia through multilateral frameworks and international cooperation,” he stated.

Warning against recognition of Somaliland

The minister warned that recognising any part of Somalia as an independent entity could escalate tensions and deepen the crisis in the region.

“The Government of Nigeria urges international actors to desist from recognising any part of Somalia as an independent entity,” Tuggar said, warning that such actions should be avoided.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s longstanding commitment to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all United Nations and African Union member states.

According to him, Nigeria will continue to uphold these principles as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

What you should know

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a decade-long conflict led by the Somali National Movement (SNM) against the regime of former leader Siad Barre.

Despite operating with its own government, currency and security forces, and conducting periodic elections, Somaliland has not received widespread international recognition.

Most countries and the United Nations continue to regard the territory as part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.