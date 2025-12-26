The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast largely sunny weather conditions across the country on Boxing Day, with isolated thunderstorms expected in parts of southern Nigeria.

The forecast, released as part of NiMet’s daily weather outlook for Friday, December 26, 2025, indicates generally stable atmospheric conditions nationwide.

While most regions are expected to experience clear skies, residents in some southern states have been advised to prepare for brief spells of rainfall and thunderstorms.

What NiMet is saying

According to NiMet, the Northern states are expected to experience sunny conditions throughout the day, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

In the Central region, sunny weather is also forecast to prevail from morning through evening, allowing for stable conditions across the zone.

“Happy Boxing Day!

“NiMet wishes all Nigerians a pleasant and safe Boxing Day celebration. Please take note of the expected weather conditions as you mark the day.

“Northern States

“Morning:

“Sunny skies are anticipated across the Northern region.

“Afternoon/Evening:

“Sunny conditions are expected to prevail throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

“Central States

“Morning:

“Sunny skies are anticipated over the Central region.

“Afternoon/Evening:

“Sunny conditions are expected to persist across the region,” NiMet’s weather Outlook report read in part.

For the Southern states, the weather outlook report noted a slight variation in weather patterns. Localized thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall are expected in parts of Akwa Ibom during the morning hours.

As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms with light rain may occur across parts of Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Edo, and Bayelsa states.

Safety advisory

NiMet urged residents in areas expected to experience rainfall to remain cautious, warning that thunderstorms could be accompanied by gusty winds, lightning, and reduced visibility.

Motorists were advised to drive carefully, particularly on highways and flood-prone routes, as wet road conditions may increase the risk of accidents.

The agency also advised travellers and individuals planning outdoor activities during the Boxing Day celebrations to stay updated with the latest weather information and adjust their plans where necessary.

For the aviation sector, NiMet stressed the importance of obtaining up-to-date meteorological briefings to support safe flight operations, minimise weather-related disruptions, and ensure passenger safety throughout the festive period.

What this means

The Boxing Day weather outlook suggests sunny and stable conditions across most of Nigeria, ideal for travel, outdoor activities, and festive celebrations, particularly in the Northern and Central regions.

In the Southern states, brief, isolated thunderstorms may cause temporary traffic delays and affect outdoor plans, so residents and motorists should exercise caution.

Overall, the forecast highlights the importance of staying alert and planning around local weather conditions to enjoy Boxing Day safely.