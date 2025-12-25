The Presidency has dismissed claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The clarification was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Presidency described the report as false and misleading, stressing that no such change has occurred.

What the Presidency is saying

In the statement, the Presidency said the viral claim suggesting that Hakeem Muri-Okunola had taken over the role of Chief of Staff from Femi Gbajabiamila was entirely untrue.

It emphasised that Gbajabiamila remains firmly in office and continues to perform his duties as Chief of Staff to the President.

The statement further clarified that Muri-Okunola also remains in his position as Principal Private Secretary to the President and has not been appointed to replace anyone.

“The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely.

“The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff,” the statement read in part.

The Presidency said the claim was deliberately fabricated to mislead the public and create unnecessary tension. It urged the media and the public to disregard the false report and verify information before sharing.

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff in June 2023, shortly after assuming office.

At the time of his appointment, Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives and later resigned from his legislative seat to fully assume his new role in the Presidency.

His resignation from the House made it necessary for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant Surulere I Federal Constituency seat.

As Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila is responsible for coordinating the activities of the Presidency, managing access to the President, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the President’s office.

The Presidency has now reaffirmed that he remains in that role, dismissing claims that he has been replaced by the Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.