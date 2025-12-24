Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has disclosed that a substantial shareholder, Clinoscope Services Limited, sold company shares worth N3.117 billion.

A notification on the Nigerian Exchange showed that the shareholder sold 515,300,515 NEIMETH shares at an average price of N6.05 per unit.

The sale comes after a strong year-to-date performance by the pharmaceutical company on the NGX, where the stock has returned about 162% to investors in 2025.

What the company books say

According to the filing, the transaction was executed in two tranches on September 17, 2025, and December 19, 2025.

In the first tranche, 15,300,515 units were sold at N6.10 per share, followed by a second tranche of 500,000,000 units at N6.00 per share.

Neimeth’s audited FY 2024 financial statements, released in May 2025, showed that Clinoscope Services Limited held 1,068,276,375 shares, representing a 25% stake in the company.

Following the latest sale, Clinoscope’s holding has reduced to 552,975,860 shares, translating to a revised stake of 12.94%.

On the NGX, Neimeth’s shares have declined 8.12% year-to-date in H2 of 2025, sliding from N7.20 at the start of July to N6.00 as of the trading session ended December 23, 2025.

Despite this pullback, the stock remains up 162% year-to-date.

Coupled with its strong nine-month performance, some investors may view the N6.00 level as an attractive entry point, with eyes on a possible move above N8.00 in the near term.

Financials

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc recorded a strong nine-month 2025 performance, posting revenue of N5.0 billion, up from N3.09 billion in the prior year.

The topline was driven largely by pharmaceutical sales, which generated N4.8 billion, while animal health products contributed N166.2 million.

All revenue was generated within Nigeria.

Costs increased alongside revenue, with the cost of sales rising to N2.5 billion. Even so, gross profit expanded sharply to N2.4 billion, from N1.4 billion previously.

Other income of N312.3 million further supported earnings, lifting operating profit to N1.6 billion, more than double year on year, despite higher operating expenses.

After finance costs of N1.3 billion, profit before tax settled at N339.7 million.

On the balance sheet, total assets improved to N13.3 billion, while equity rose to N1.9 billion.

At the company’s AGM held on Monday, June 23, shareholders approved a resolution allowing directors to raise up to N20 billion through share issuance, aimed at strengthening Neimeth’s capital base.

This development likely boosted investor sentiment, sending the stock up 110.65% in its best monthly performance so far and lifting first-half gains to 185.15%, with shares peaking at N6.55.

However, bearish momentum set in from July.