Transport fares across major modes of travel increased in October 2025, according to the Transport Fare Watch released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The data show that commuters paid more for bus, air, motorcycle (Okada), and water transport, reflecting sustained pressure on household transportation costs.

City bus fares rose slightly to N1,058.64 in October 2025, up 0.90% month-on-month and 16.57% year-on-year.

Intercity bus fares also increased to N8,170.21 per trip, reflecting a 1.55% monthly rise and a 13.67% annual increase.

What the data is saying

The NBS data indicate that rising transport costs extend beyond road travel. Air transport fares for specified routes and single journeys averaged N131,557.53 in October 2025, marking a 1.32% increase from the previous month and a 4.17% rise year-on-year.

For motorcycle transport (Okada), commuters paid an average fare of N780.00, up 5.74% month-on-month and a sharp 45.53% increase year-on-year.

Water transport fares also rose, with the average fare reaching N1,851.28, reflecting a 3.11% monthly increase and a 25.25% rise compared to October 2024.

Oyo State recorded the highest intercity bus fare at N10,200.19, while Kwara had the lowest at N6,059.65.

Lagos recorded the highest intra-city bus fare at N1,405.85, while Abia posted the lowest at N548.44.

For air travel, Rivers State topped the chart at N155,750.59, while Ebonyi recorded the lowest fare at N125,990.65.

The South-West recorded the highest fares for intra-city bus travel (N1,152.63), intercity bus travel (N8,770.49), and air transport (N133,561.61).

The South-South led water transport fares at N4,462.32, while the North East recorded the lowest water transport cost at N1,079.15.

What this means

The NBS figures show that transportation costs remain a major contributor to household spending and inflationary pressure in Nigeria.

Persistent increases across multiple transport modes reduce disposable income and raise the cost of doing business, particularly for workers and small enterprises reliant on daily commuting.

With fuel prices and operating costs still volatile, analysts warn that transport fares may remain elevated in the near term.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that transport fares from Lagos to the South-Eastern states began rising ahead of the annual Christmas migration.

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) warned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period.

The announcement came amid a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country.