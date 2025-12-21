The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned inter-city road transport operators against arbitrary fare increases during the ongoing yuletide travel period.

The announcement came amid a surge in consumer complaints across several parts of the country.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the FCCPC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, and released on Sunday.

What the FCCPC is saying

The Commission noted that seasonal demand, operational pressures, and other legitimate costs may influence transport pricing. However, consumers are still entitled to clear and accurate information. The statement emphasized that fares must be communicated to travelers in a timely manner, and any adjustments should be applied transparently and fairly.

The FCCPC further highlighted that these complaints came even as reports indicated reductions in the pump price of premium motor spirit in parts of the country. While fuel costs are only one of several factors influencing fares, unexplained increases raise serious consumer protection concerns.

Festive fares under watch

Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, explained that the FCCPC is closely monitoring market conduct throughout the festive season.

The Commission has intensified engagement with transport unions, park managers, and operators nationwide to encourage responsible pricing practices, voluntary compliance, and orderly market behaviour.

Mr. Bello clarified that price increases are not illegal in themselves. However, conduct that exploits consumers or takes unfair advantage of heightened seasonal demand may attract regulatory scrutiny under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

Practices such as inadequate fare disclosure, coercion, or coordinated pricing arrangements to the detriment of consumers are subject to strict penalties.

Consumers are advised to confirm fares before travel, retain evidence of payment, and report any suspected unfair practices to the Commission via its complaint portal at complaints.fccpc.gov.ng or through the hotlines 0805 600 3030 and 0805 600 2020.

What you should know

The FCCPC’s warning to inter-city transporters comes as yuletide-induced fares begin to rise.

A Nairametrics survey conducted in early December showed that peak-season fares, starting around December 18–20, were expected to increase by 20–30%, citing factors such as seasonal demand and fuel costs.

However, petrol prices have recently fallen to around N740 per litre from the N900 range noted during the survey. This suggests that the projected fare hikes are unlikely to reach the earlier 20–30% increase.

Meanwhile, the FCCPC also announced an investigation into recent airfare increases on select domestic routes in the South-South and South-East regions.

The probe follows public complaints over sharp and potentially coordinated price hikes. The Commission is scrutinizing operators on these routes for exploitative practices as the festive travel season begins.