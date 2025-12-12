Transport fares from Lagos to the South-Eastern states have begun rising ahead of the annual Christmas migration, with operators warning that prices will continue to increase sharply from December 18 as demand peaks.

A Nairametrics market survey across major Lagos parks shows current fares ranging from N25,500 to N73,500, depending on destination and vehicle type, with projections indicating a 20%–30% increase during the peak travel period.

The South-East—covering Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and Abia—remains one of the busiest outbound corridors from Lagos during the festive season as travellers return home for family visits, social events, and cultural ceremonies.

Current fares across major parks

A pricing review conducted in Jibowu, Mile 2, Iyana Ipaja, and Ikorodu Garage, complemented by online checks, shows the following fares for 15-seater and 7-seater buses as of December 11, 2025:

Notes:

Lower fare ranges are generally offered by smaller transport companies without AC or extensive branch networks.

Higher fare ranges are provided by leading operators offering AC, bus TV, padded and well-spaced seats, and scheduled departures.

What to expect during the peak period

Fares from Lagos to the South-East are expected to rise as the peak festive period approaches, typically starting around December 18. A ticketing clerk at Peace Mass Transit, Ikorodu Garage Terminal, explained that price increases are gradual, usually by N1,000 to N1,500 at a time, until they reach the peak range.

For example, in December 2024, the average fare for a 15-seater bus from Lagos to the South-Eastern states, which normally charged about N32,000, settled around N41,500, according to the experience of a ticketing clerk for a transport company operating out of Mile 2.

Based on historical trends and insights from transport operators, fares during the peak period from around December 18 onwards are expected to increase by 20% to 30% and would remain at these levels until the second or third week of January.

For 15-seater buses, the lower end of fares could rise to around N30,600, while the upper end could reach N67,600. For 7-seater buses, the lower end could be about N55,000, with the upper end reaching around N93,600 for larger, more comfortable vehicles where departures run on schedule. For top 15-seater companies, fares are expected to range between N54,000 and N67,600.

Factors driving fare increases

The sharp rise in fares during the festive season is driven primarily by the economics of demand and supply. With many people competing for a limited number of seats, transport companies adjust prices to balance high demand with the available capacity of vehicles, ensuring operations remain profitable.

Return trips to Lagos from the South-East often operate under capacity during this period. A park manager of a mid-level transportation company at Iyana Ipaja told Nairametrics,

“When buses return from the East, they often carry very few passengers. The high fares during this period help offset the cost of running nearly empty trips.”

Operators across several parks confirmed this trend.

Operational costs further contribute to fare increases. The hot weather during December accelerates wear and tear on vehicles, particularly tyres, which cost around N40,000 each for second-hand replacements. A staff member of a transport company at Ojota who chose to remain anonymous said, “We often have to replace multiple tyres in December because of the harsh conditions, and this adds to our expenses.”

Fuel is another significant factor. A 7-seater bus cannot complete a Lagos–South-East trip on a single full tank of 130 litres and must refuel after leaving Lagos. Prices in towns east of Lagos often exceed N1,000 per litre, compared with N880–N900 per litre in Lagos, adding to operational costs.

Chibuike Amadi, a manager of a Jibowu-based transportation company with a fleet of 7-seater vehicles, told Nairametrics, “Refuelling after Lagos is unavoidable, and the higher fuel prices in the East add to our costs, which is one of the factors contributing to higher fares during December.”

Alternatives to road transport to the South-East

Options beyond road travel are limited. There are currently no rail services connecting Lagos to the five South-Eastern states — Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, and Enugu — leaving air travel as the main alternative.

Meanwhile, airfares this December have surged by 200% to over 300%, with tickets from Lagos to cities like Enugu, Owerri, and Aba exceeding N350,000. This spike, which occurs every festive season, is driven by late bookings and high demand. Airlines also use a “bucket” pricing system, where early buyers pay less while prices rise as flights fill.

Structural factors add to costs. With only 0.02% of the population flying, Nigerian airlines cannot achieve economies of scale. Limited aircraft, a weak naira, high fuel costs, and multiple aviation charges further push fares up.

Given this, road transport remains the most accessible and practical option. Buses and smaller vehicles provide affordable, flexible travel with scheduled departures and varied comfort levels, making them the backbone of inter-state journeys from Lagos to the South-East.