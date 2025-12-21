The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has raised an alarm to members of the public on the activities of fraudsters who have created a fake Facebook account used to impersonate its Director-General, Dr Adebowale Adedokun.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations, BPP, Zira Nagga, on Sunday, December 21, 2025 in Abuja.

Nagga said the fake account was engaging the public, contractors and other stakeholders with false promises of fast-tracked contract approvals, job opportunities and requests for fees for procurement-related services.

BPP will never request money

The statement from Nagga partly reads, “The BPP categorically declares that the said Facebook account is fake.

“The director-general of the BPP does not conduct official government business via private Facebook messages or personal social media accounts.

“All official communications regarding public procurement processes, guidelines, and contract notifications are disseminated exclusively through the bureau’s official website, www.bpp.gov.ng and other official BPP verified social media handles.’’

The BPP Spokesperson further emphasised that neither the bureau nor its Director-General would ever request money, gifts or any kind of “processing fees” from the public or contractors to facilitate any procurement process.

“Any such request is a clear indication of a scam,” he said.

Moves to apprehend culprits

Nagga advised members of the public to desist from engaging with the fraudulent account and warned against sharing personal data, bank details or sensitive company information with the impostors.

He said that the bureau was working with relevant security and law enforcement agencies to track down those behind the impersonation.

He listed the agencies to include the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nagga urged anyone in doubt about the authenticity of any communication purportedly from the bureau or its director-general to seek clarification through its official channels that includes;

Official Website: www.bpp.gov.ng

Email: info@bpp.gov.ng / helpdesk@bpp.gov.ng

Head Office: 11, Suleiman Barau Crescent, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

BPP also warned that individuals who transact with the impostors, do so at their own risk, as the bureau will not be liable for any financial loss or damages arising from dealings with fraudulent social media accounts.

What you should know

This is not the first time that BPP has been in the news lately. Recall that about a week ago, the BPP dismissed as false and malicious recent allegations circulating in sections of the media, on social platforms, and within some civil society groups, accusing its leadership of corruption and abuse of office.

This followed an alarm raised by a lawyer and backed by civil society coalitions. alleging financial impropriety at the BPP.

BPP had described the claims of corruption, including the alleged monetisation of Certificates of No Objection, as “entirely unfounded” and aimed at misleading the public and undermining the institution’s credibility.

The bureau claimed the Director-General, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, his Chief of Staff, Mr Olanrewaju Obasa, and other members of the management team have not engaged in any form of corruption, financial misconduct, or abuse of office.

The CSO had staged a protest demanding an immediate probe of Adedokun and Obasa by the EFCC.