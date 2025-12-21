Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) are required to renew their registration between January 1 and 31, 2026.

In a release on Sunday, December 21, 2025, the Commission disclosed that beginning in the first quarter of 2026, it will commence electronic receipt and processing of registration applications as well as updates to operators’ registration information.

This move is aimed at eliminating delays associated with manual submissions.

According to the release, SEC Director General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, revealed these plans during an interview in Abuja, noting that the reforms reflect the Commission’s drive toward a more transparent, technology-driven regulatory environment.

“We are taking deliberate steps to make regulatory processes faster, more transparent, and technology-driven,” the release quoted Agama as saying.

What the regulator is saying

The SEC is reminding capital market operators about the annual renewal of registrations, without which they cannot operate in the capital market. And to make the processes easier and seamless, the regulator has come up with the Digital Transformation Portal.

According to Dr. Agama, SEC has automated the end-to-end registration and licensing workflow through which market operators can now submit applications, upload documents, and track approval status online. Thus, significantly reducing processing time and the need for physical interactions with the Commission.

The Commission has also deployed an automated module for Commercial Paper issuance, enabling operators to file documents, monitor progress, and receive approvals electronically. According to Agama, early feedback shows improved turnaround time and reduced administrative bottlenecks.

Further enhancements are underway to automate the submission of quarterly and annual returns using structured templates and system-driven accuracy checks. A returns analytics dashboard is also in development to aid risk-based supervision and prompt exception reporting.

Strengthening infrastructure, cybersecurity and market trust

To reinforce these digital reforms, the SEC has begun upgrading its IT infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networks, and security frameworks. Selective cloud migration is ongoing for platforms requiring scalability and external access, while core systems will remain on-premise until security and cost evaluations are completed.

Agama also disclosed ongoing efforts to enhance data integrity and cybersecurity, including vulnerability assessments and planned penetration testing once the automation phases stabilise. He stressed that responsible technology adoption is central to maintaining investor trust—describing it as “the cornerstone of our markets.”

The SEC DG underscored the need for regulatory clarity around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, alongside capacity-building initiatives, especially for smaller operators. He emphasised that while innovation is critical, ethical and compliant deployment is non-negotiable.

“As operators embrace automation, AI, and data-driven tools, they must ensure ethical, secure, and compliant deployment,” Agama said.

He urged CMOs to uphold fairness, transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance to protect investors and strengthen the long-term credibility of the Nigerian capital market.