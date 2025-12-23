The Nigerian stock market advanced by 895 points to close at 153,354.1 on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, reclaiming the 153,000 level.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the gain represents a 0.59% increase from Monday’s close of 152,459.1.

The rally was supported by stronger trading activity, with volume rising to 677 million shares from 451 million shares recorded in the previous session.

Winners, losers and volume

The All-Share Index saw market capitalisation rise to N97.7 trillion across 27,589 deals, up from N97.1 trillion recorded in the previous session.

On the gainers’ chart, ALEX (Aluminum Extrusion Industries) and AUSTINLAZ led the rally, advancing 9.96% and 9.81% respectively.

On the flip side, ROYALEX and CHAMPION topped the losers’ list, shedding 7.22% and 6.57% respectively.

In terms of trading volume, VFDGROUP and GTCO dominated market activity, recording the highest number of shares exchanged.

Market summary Current ASI: 153,354.1

Previous ASI: 152,459.1

Day Change: +0.59%

Year-to-Date Performance: +48.99%

Volume Traded: 677 million shares

Market Cap: N97.7 trillion. Top 5 gainers ALEX: Up 9.96% to N14.90

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.81% to N2.91

CUSTODIAN: Up 9.69% to N38.50

FIRSTHOLDCO: Up 9.35% to N50.30

FTNCOCOA: Up 8.74% to N5.10 Top 5 losers ROYALEX: Down 7.22% to N1.80

CHAMPION: Down 6.57% to N15.65

NASCON: Down 5.36% to N105.05

SOVRENINS: Down 5.28% to N3.77

JAPAULGOLD: Down 4.51% to N2.33

Trading volume

VFDGROUP led the activity chart with 191.9 million shares, setting the pace for the session.

GTCO followed with 63.4 million shares, while ACCESSCORP ranked third with 49.7 million shares.

FIRSTHOLDCO and NSLTECH rounded out the top five, trading 45.8 million and 39.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, GTCO dominated the session with trades worth N5.5 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO followed at N2.2 billion, while VFDGROUP recorded N2.07 billion.

ARADEL posted trades valued at N1.3 billion, with ZENITHBANK completing the top five at N1.2 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) reflected a broadly bullish tone during the session.

International Breweries rose 5.6%, BUA Foods gained 1.88%, Lafarge advanced 1.5%, and Stanbic IBTC added 0.84%.

On the flip side, Nigerian Breweries declined by 1.45%.

Among the FUGAZ names:

FirstHoldCo gained 9.35% and UBA rose 1.03%, while AccessCorp closed flat.

Zenith Bank slipped 0.79%, and GTCO edged lower by 0.11%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has reclaimed the 153,000 marks as bullish momentum returns to both large- and mid-cap stocks.

If buying interest remains sustained and broad-based, the market could extend its rally, with sights set on levels above 155,000 points.