The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has clarified that the recent visa restrictions announced by the U.S. government are aimed at strengthening security procedures and are not targeted at Nigerians.

Mills made the clarification on Sunday in Abuja during a news conference held as part of the visit of a United States Congressional Delegation to Nigeria.

According to the Ambassador, the presidential proclamation, which is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026, affects certain visa categories and forms part of wider efforts to secure U.S. borders and protect American communities.

What the Ambassador is saying

Mills explained that the review focuses on ensuring proper vetting and the availability of credible information during the visa application process, rather than penalising Nigerian applicants.

“The focus of the visa review is on ensuring proper vetting and credible information in the visa process, not on penalising Nigerians,” Mills said.

Mills noted that the proclamation clearly specifies the visa categories that may be affected and also outlines exemptions for specific groups.

He said these exemptions include holders of official and diplomatic passports, as well as individuals travelling to the United States for religious work.

He urged visa applicants and the general public to consult the official website of the U.S. Embassy for detailed information on the affected visa categories and available exemptions.

He also advised those with specific enquiries to use the embassy’s designated communication channels for further guidance.

Visa restrictions not punitive

Also speaking at the event, the leader of the U.S. Congressional Delegation, Representative Bill Huizenga, said visa reviews and restrictions are routine tools used to encourage compliance and cooperation, rather than punitive measures against citizens.

Huizenga explained that such actions are typically directed at government systems and processes, not at the people of a country.

He added that similar visa reviews are applied in different regions around the world.

The U.S. government reaffirmed its commitment to strong people-to-people ties with Nigeria while announcing the visa reviews and restrictions.

It described the measures as part of broader engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing shared security concerns.

Backstory

Last week, the United States officially added Nigeria to a new list of countries facing travel restrictions, following a presidential proclamation signed by President Donald Trump as part of a renewed push to tighten U.S. border controls and national security screening.

The proclamation, which the White House said was based on “data-driven assessments of security, vetting, and immigration compliance risks,” places Nigeria under partial travel restrictions, affecting both immigrant and selected non-immigrant visa categories.

With that, Nigeria joins 14 other countries under partial suspension, while several African and non-African countries face either full bans or continued restrictions.