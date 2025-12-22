The Federal Government has approved mandatory pre-employment drug testing for applicants seeking entry into the federal public service.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on Monday by Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The policy applies to recruitment across all federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including extra-ministerial departments and parastatals.

What the FG is saying

According to the Federal Government, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-ministerial departments and parastatals have been directed to make drug testing a compulsory requirement in all federal recruitment exercises.

The directive was issued through a service-wide circular addressed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The Federal Government has approved the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug testing as a requirement for prospective applicants into the Public Service, being part of ongoing efforts to curb the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development and security,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that MDAs are to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in conducting the tests, in line with established standards and procedures. This is intended to ensure consistency, credibility, and compliance across the public service.

Rationale behind the directive

The statement noted that the directive was prompted by concerns over the rising rate of drug and substance abuse in the country, especially among young people.

It warned that the trend threatens public health, workplace productivity, socio-economic development, and national security.

The government added that compulsory pre-employment drug testing aims to shield the federal workforce from unwholesome practices.

It also seeks to strengthen discipline, accountability, and professionalism within public institutions.

What you should know

About 14.3 million Nigerians are affected by drug abuse, according to Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Before this directive was extended to federal public service recruitment, the government had already implemented initiatives to test and monitor drug use among youths and other key groups.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently introduced drug integrity tests for corps members, prospective couples, and other youth groups to curb substance abuse and enable early intervention.

Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), NDLEA Chairman, emphasized that the tests are not punitive but form part of a broader strategy to reduce drug demand and protect families and communities from its harmful effects.

Some months ago, the Federal Government announced plans to introduce compulsory drug testing for university students and revise the secondary school curriculum to include drug education.

This initiative involves collaboration between the NDLEA and the Federal Ministry of Education to integrate drug education into secondary schools and enforce mandatory drug testing in tertiary institutions.