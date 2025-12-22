The Nigerian All-Share Index rose by 401.7 points on Monday, 22 December 2025, to close at 152,459.1, holding firmly above the 152,000-mark.

This represents a 0.26% gain from Friday’s close of 152,045.9, achieved despite weaker market activity.

Trading volume declined to 451.5 million shares, down from 839 million shares recorded in the previous week.

Winners, losers, and market activity

Total equity capitalization rose to N97.1 trillion across 33,327 deals, up from N95.8 trillion in the previous session.

On the gainers’ chart, ALEX (Aluminum Extrusion Industries) and INTENEGINS led with gains of 9.72% and 9.69%, respectively.

On the flip side, CUSTODIAN and ABCTRANS each shed 10%.

In terms of trading activity, TANTALIZER and FIRSTHOLDCO topped the volume chart for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 152,459.07

Previous ASI: 152,045.9

Day Change: +0.26%

Year-to-Date Performance: +48.12%

Volume Traded: 451.5 million shares

Market Cap: N97.1 trillion.

Top 5 gainers

ALEX: Up 9.72% to N13.55

INTENEGINS: Up 9.69% to N2.49

MECURE: Up 9.64% to N60.30

ROYALEX: Up 9.60% to N1.94

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.50% to N2.65

Top 5 losers

CUSTODIAN: Down 10.00% to N35.10

ABCTRANS: Down 10.00% to N3.15

PRESTIGE: Down 7.41% to N1.50

GUINEAINS: Down 7.38% to N1.13

ELLAHLAKES: Down 6.45% to N13.05

Trading volume

TANTALIZER led the activity chart with 50.1 million shares, setting the pace for the session.

FIRSTHOLDCO followed with 32.6 million shares, while ACCESSCORP ranked third at 27.3 million shares.

CUSTODIAN and CHAMS rounded out the top five, trading 22.0 million and 21.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, ARADEL dominated the session with trades worth N1.5 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO followed closely at N1.4 billion, while ZENITHBANK recorded N1.14 billion.

CUSTODIAN posted trades worth N857.8 million, and WAPCO completed the top five at N782.1 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) reflected a bullish tone during the session.

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 4.17%, while BUACEMENT advanced by 2.35%.

Among the FUGAZ names, FIRSTHOLDCO rose 2.35%, while UBA declined 2.5% and ZENITHBANK slipped 0.47%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has firmed above the 152,000-mark as bullish momentum returns to large-cap stocks.

If sustained buying interest spreads across more mid- and large-cap counters, the market could push higher, with eyes set on levels above 155,000 points.