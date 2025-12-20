The Kano State Government has approved N16.2 billion for the re-award of the Gwarzo-Tsaure-Tsanyawa Road and N4.4 billion for the dualization of a five-kilometre road in Karaye Local Government Area.

This was disclosed by Ibrahim Wayya, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, on Friday at a news conference on the outcome of the 35th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The approvals form part of the state’s broader effort to fast-track road infrastructure and improve transportation across both urban and rural areas. Several other major road projects and urban corridor upgrades also received funding during the council meeting.

What the Kano Government is saying

According to Wayya, the 35th State Executive Council (SEC) meeting was presided over by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf on December 18.

The council approved N16.2 billion for the re-award of the Gwarzo-Tsaure-Tsanyawa Road, making it the highest-funded road project. The dualization of a five-kilometre road in Karaye Local Government Area was approved for N4.4 billion, making it the second-highest allocation.

Other road projects approved include N2.2 billion for the rehabilitation and asphaltic overlay of Murtala Muhammad Way from Bompai Road to Audu Bako Way. The council also sanctioned more than N1 billion for additional works along corridors near Airport Gate, Triumph Roundabout, and Murtala Muhammad Way.

In Albasu LGA, the Panda-Hamdullahi-Albasu-Sakwayen Dutse Road received N171.4 million for rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the Dangora-Masama-Dansoshiya feeder road and the link to Dansoshiya Dam in Kiru LGA was allocated N1.4 billion. These approvals cover both urban and rural roads across the state.

Education, health, water, and security projects

Beyond roads, the Kano State Government approved funding for education, healthcare, water supply, and security. N1.6 billion was set aside to settle boarding school suppliers’ outstanding obligations.

An additional N369.9 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Mariri. The council also approved N375 million for 50,000 crate bags for students across the state.

In water infrastructure, N111.7 million was approved for the rehabilitation of Gani Earth Dam in Sumaila LGA, and N398.2 million for Phase II of the Abba Kabir Yusuf Reach-Out Water Supply Projects.

In health, N318.1 million was allocated for the renovation and equipping of Lamba Primary Healthcare Centre in Bichi.

Security improvements included N483.7 million for 300 motorcycles for the Neighbourhood Watch Corps, which was also engaged into the state civil service with permanent and pensionable appointments.

Other approvals included N916.15 million for a conference centre at the Governor’s Lodge in Kwankwasiyya City, N141.07 million for a Juma’at Mosque at Imawa in Kura LGA, and N103.7 million for a burnt mosque and Islamiyya school in Rimin Gado. The council also sanctioned N577.3 million to settle KEDCO debts and N6.8 billion for compensation of 5,015 property owners under the urban programme.

What you should know

Earlier in August, the Kano State Government awarded contracts worth over N40.8 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 17 township roads across the Kano metropolis.

These projects covered key local government areas, including Gwale, Nasarawa, Kumbotso, Fagge, Kano Municipal, Tarauni, Dala, and Ungogo.

Some of the major contracts included the Tudun-Yola-Gwarzo Road and Dansudau Bypass at N1.896 billion, the Jafar-Madobi Road and underpass at N1.323 billion, and the rehabilitation of Sabo Bakin Zuwo Road and Muhammad Buhari Road at N2.014 billion and N4.108 billion, respectively.

The Kano State Governor had in November submitted a N1.37 trillion budget proposal for 2026. It was not stated if the recent SEC approvals, including N16.2 billion for the Gwarzo-Tsaure-Tsanyawa Road and N4.4 billion for the Karaye dualized road, would form part of the budget.