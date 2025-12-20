The Nigerian stock market wrapped the week ended 19 December 2025 on a positive note, gaining 2,624.12 points to close at 152,057.38, driven by rallies in large-cap stocks such as First HoldCo.

Tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), the market advanced 1.76% from the previous week’s close of 149,433.26.

As a result, the ASI is now up 5.95% month-to-date in December, while its quarter-to-date and year-to-date gains stand at 6.55% and 47.73%, respectively.

Volume and breadth

Market participation spiked earlier in the week, with traded volume surging to 9.8 billion shares across 126,584 deals, compared with 4.3 billion shares in the prior week.

Equity capitalization mirrored the upward price movement, rising to N96.9 trillion from N95.26 trillion.

Market breadth remained bullish, as 55 equities recorded price gains, up from 49 advancers in the previous week.

On the downside, 36 equities declined, fewer than the 41 that fell a week earlier, while 55 stocks closed unchanged.

Market overview

The All-Share Index (ASI) closed in the green on every trading day of the week ended 19 December 2025, reflecting sustained bullish sentiment.

Although the market opened the week on a cautious note, gaining just 4.6 points on Monday and 21.2 points on Tuesday, momentum strengthened on Wednesday, when the ASI climbed 383.7 points.

The rally accelerated on Thursday as the index reclaimed the 150,000-mark, and by Friday it surged a further 1,694.4 points to settle at 152,057.4.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index advanced 1.10% week-to-date, driven largely by a 42.9% surge in First HoldCo. Other notable gainers included Access Holdings, up 1.99%, and UBA, which rose 0.76%.

NGX 30 Index also closed higher, gaining 1.44%, while the NGX Main Board Index rose 2.02% over the week.

Sectoral performance

Leading performance, the Consumer Goods sector climbed 4.51%, as Guinness and Champion Breweries joined the advancers’ list with gains exceeding 19%.

Close behind, the Insurance Index rose 3.07%, supported by double-digit gains of more than 13% in SUNU Assurances Nigeria and Sovereign Trust Insurance.

Meanwhile, the Banking Index posted a 2.75% increase, largely driven by First HoldCo’s strong rally.

By contrast, the Industrial Goods Index edged up just 0.72%, while the Oil and Gas Index dipped 0.17% to close the week in negative territory.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION INDUSTRIES PLC, which soared 59.35% week-to-date to close at N12.35, marking a standout performance. Mecure Industries Plc followed with a 44.93% gain, ending the week at N55.00.

Other major gainers included:

First HoldCo Plc: up 42.93% to N44.95

Guinness Nigeria Plc: up 33.01% to N289.70

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc: up 20.65% to N3.74

Champion Brewery Plc: up 19.79% to N16.95

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc: up 17.96% to N4.73

Tantalizers Plc: up 15.45% to N2.69

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: up 13.82% to N3.87

Africa Prudential Plc: up 13.33% to N13.60

Top losers

On the flip side, LIVINGTRUST MORTGAGE BANK PLC led the laggards, shedding 11.38% week-to-date to close at N3.35. JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC followed with a 10.53% decline, finishing the week at N2.38.

Other notable decliners were:

International Energy Insurance Plc: down 9.92% to N2.27

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc: down 9.80% to N4.42

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc: down 9.33% to N95.20

Royal Exchange Plc: down 8.29% to N1.77

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc: down 7.55% to N17.75

Eterna Plc: down 5.63% to N28.50

Red Star Express Plc: down 5.43% to N8.70

Omatek Ventures Plc: down 5.22% to N1.09

Corporate actions overview

The week featured a handful of corporate disclosures and sector-wide developments:

Legend Internet announced the successful completion of its Series 1 Commercial Paper issuance.

Jaiz Bank disclosed the appointment of Tukur Galadima as Chief Compliance Officer.

Transcorp Hotels named Dr. (Mrs) Awele Vivien Elumelu as Chair of the company.

First HoldCo announced the purchase of N14.8 billion worth of shares by Calvados Global Services Limited, a company related to Mr. Olufemi Otedola.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is edging closer to a potential return to the 155,000-point level, as sustained bullish momentum has lifted the index above the 152,000-threshold.

If buying interest broadens across more equities, the market could push beyond this level, with attention shifting to possible new highs above 155,000 points.