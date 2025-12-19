The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading session on 19 December 2025 on a strong note, climbing 1,694.4 points to close at 152,057.4.

This marked a 1.13% gain from the previous close of 150,363.1, as heavyweight stocks such as BUA Foods and BUA Cement rallied.

Market activity also picked up, with trading volume rising to 1.5 billion shares, up from 839 million shares exchanged in the prior session.

Winners, losers and market activity

Total equity capitalization stood at N96.9 trillion across 25,667 deals, just inches away from the N97 trillion threshold.

On the gainers’ table, UNIONDICON led the rally with a 10% increase, while AUSTINLAZ followed closely, also rising by 10.00%.

Conversely, SOVRENINS and ROYALEX topped the losers’ chart, shedding 7.42% and 6.84% respectively.

In terms of activity, NEIMETH and STERLINGNG dominated the session, emerging as the most traded stocks by volume and leading the activity chart for the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 152,057.4

Previous ASI: 150,363.1

Day Change: +1.13%

Year-to-Date Performance: +47.73%

Volume Traded: 1.5 billion shares

Market Cap: N96.9 trillion. Top 5 gainers UNIONDICON: Up 10.00% to N6.60

AUSTINLAZ: Up 10.00% to N2.42

TANTALIZER: Up 9.80% to N2.69

ALEX: Up 9.78% to N12.35

CHAMPION: Up 9.71% to N16.95 Top 5 losers SOVRENINS: Down 7.42% to N3.87

ROYALEX: Down 6.84% to N1.77

OMATEK: Down 6.84% to N1.09

EUNISELL: Down 5.88% to N80.00

ETERNA: Down 5.63% to N28.50

Trading volume

NEIMETH led trading activity with 500.9 million shares, followed by STERLINGNG (278.7 million) and CHAMPION (145.2 million).

FCMB (75.6 million) and TANTALIZER (58.9 million) completed the top five.

Trading value

By value, NEIMETH dominated with N3.0 billion worth of trades.

CHAMPION followed with N2.5 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO, STERLINGNG, and GTCO recorded N2.3 billion, N1.9 billion, and N1.9 billion, respectively.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among SWOOTs, BUA FOODS gained 6.02%, while BUA CEMENT rose 4.94%.

On the flip side, Dangote Cement shed 0.8%.

For the FUGAZ stocks:

FIRSTHOLDCO gained 5.39%, while GTCO closed flat.

UBA lost 3.85%, ACCESSCORP fell 2.15%, and ZENITH BANK declined by 0.31%.

Market outlook

With the All-Share Index now above the 152,000-point mark, bullish sentiment may strengthen more, potentially pushing the market toward the 155,000 level on improved participation.