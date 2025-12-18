President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) board.

Dr. Mulisiu Olalekan Oseni was appointed NERC Chairman, with Dr. Yusuf Ali named Vice Chairman, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga.

Their appointments, confirmed by the Senate on December 16, took effect from December 1, 2025.

What the Presidency said

According to the Presidency, Dr. Oseni’s appointment as Chairman will subsist until the completion of his 10-year tenure at the Commission.

Oseni, according to the statement, joined NERC as a Commissioner in January 2017 and later served as Vice Chairman.

Dr. Yusuf Ali, who was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022, will serve as Vice Chairman until the end of his first term.

Other members of the board include Nathan Rogers Shatti, Dafe Akpeneye, Aisha Mahmud Kanti Bello, Dr. Chidi Ike, and Dr. Fouad Animashaun.

Dr. Animashaun, an energy economist, previously served as CEO of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission before joining NERC.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the board members of NERC to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector,” the statement said.

Backstory

In June 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Electricity Act 2023 into law, repealing the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005.

This Act decentralizes the power sector, giving states authority to regulate electricity within their territories.

The reconstitution of the NERC board follows the enactment of the Electricity Act, 2023.

The Act places increased emphasis on effective regulation, market discipline, and sector sustainability.

NERC oversees tariffs, licensing, market enforcement, and consumer protection, making its board leadership vital to ongoing power sector reforms.

What you should know

In December 2024, some stakeholders said attempts to amend the 2023 Electricity Act may deter investors.

The Senate recently passed the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for second reading, aiming to rescue Nigeria’s struggling power sector.

Sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), the amendment aims to overhaul the 2023 Electricity Act by addressing regulatory loopholes.

In August, Tinubu nominated Abdullahi Ramat to serve as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NERC.

Ramat replaced Engr. Sanusi Garba, who officially assumed duty as the chairman of the regulatory agency in 2020 following his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Garba joined NERC on February 7, 2017, after screening with six others and had been deputising for former Chairman Prof. James Momoh.