The Forum for Commissioners of Power and Energy in Nigeria (FOCPEN) has condemned what it described as deliberate and ongoing power outages in Enugu State, allegedly caused by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) reducing supply to the state’s electricity market.

In a statement titled “Power Reduction to Enugu State: A Dangerous Precedent of Lawlessness by Enugu Electricity Distribution Company” issued on Tuesday, FOCPEN Chairman and Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Cross River State, Prince Eka Williams, and Acting Secretary and Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Engr. Mohammed Ihiezue Abdulmutalib, accused EEDC of acting in retaliation to a recent tariff order.

The group accused the EEDC of basing its decision on the recent tariff order issued to its subsidiary company, MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, by the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission, which reduced Band A electricity tariffs from N209/kwh to N160/kwh effective from August 1st, 2025.

According to the statement, “FOCPEN views this unilateral action by EEDC not merely as a regulatory dispute with the Regulator, but as a declaration of war on the good people of Enugu State by EEDC. FOCPEN wishes to state that EEDC’s reckless action is a grave violation of its license obligations under existing national electricity regulations.

“EEDC’s action is also a clear demonstration of the flawed privatization process that has empowered private investors of DisCos to deprive citizens of essential electricity services with impunity,” the statement added.

FG must sanction EEDC

The commissioners called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to immediately call EEDC to order.

“NERC, as the current regulator of EEDC, must investigate this matter thoroughly and sanction this unacceptable action by EEDC, which FOCPEN believes has no regulatory approval from NERC,” FOCPEN said.

It also stated “NERC must sanction EEDC for its actions. The Commission must prove that it has the teeth to regulate the NESI as the apex regulator and protect consumers from the tyranny of powerful Successor DisCos HoldCos that are currently its licensees.”

Also, the group called on the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, to immediately intervene and prevail upon NERC and EEDC to reverse the power cuts and restore electricity to Enugu State.

“As the chief policy maker for the sector, the Minister must take decisive action to stop the lawlessness by DisCos who can arbitrarily and without consequence deprive citizens of electricity,” FOCPEN noted.

What you should know