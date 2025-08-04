Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) says the power outage in parts of Enugu is due to reduced supply from the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) after a recent tariff review by the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC).

MEDL stated that EEDC cut its electricity allocation by about 50% after the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) issued a new tariff order reducing the Band A rate from N209.50 to N160.40 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

“According to a public announcement by MEDL, the outages are due to a sharp drop in energy supply from their parent company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

“This supply cut reportedly followed a new tariff order issued by the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission, which reduced the Band A tariff from N209.50/kWh to N160.40/kWh.

“EEDC, after assessing the financial impact of the new tariff, decided to cut down supply to MEDL by about 50%, making it difficult for MEDL to serve many of its customers,” the statement read in part

MEDL, which operates under a regulatory contract with EEDC and does not receive electricity directly from the national grid, stated that the supply cut has made it difficult to serve many of its customers across the state.

The company said the action taken by EEDC was based on concerns about the financial viability of sustaining previous supply levels under the revised tariff regime.

Backstory

In July 2025, the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) approved a new tariff for MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, reducing the Band A rate from N209/kWh to N160/kWh, according to Nairametrics.

The Commission argued that the reduction was consistent with provisions of the Electricity Act 2023 and the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023, both of which grant state governments authority to regulate electricity within their jurisdictions.

However, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) pushed back on the move, stating that state regulators do not have the authority to unilaterally review tariffs for power sourced from the national grid.

NERC has warned that such actions could disrupt the financial structure of the electricity value chain and threaten service delivery.

What this means

The outage shows the risks faced by electricity distributors that depend on other companies for supply. It also points to ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s changing power sector, where shared regulations and pricing disputes between federal and state authorities could affect stable electricity delivery.