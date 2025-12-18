The Federal Government has officially announced the reopening of 47 unity schools, nearly a month after they were closed in response to escalating security threats across multiple states.

The Ministry of Education disclosed this in a statement signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

The closures followed a series of violent incidents, including mass abductions of students in Kebbi and Niger states, which prompted urgent government intervention.

What they said

The Ministry emphasized that the reopening reflects the administration’s commitment to safeguarding students while ensuring uninterrupted education.

“After the strengthening of security architecture within and around the affected schools, academic activities have fully resumed. Students have returned safely to their campuses, with many currently concluding their December academic programmes, while others have successfully completed their examinations,” they stated.

They further stressed their dedication to safeguarding children and maintaining a secure learning environment for all students.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in its responsibility to protect every Nigerian child and to uphold their fundamental right to education in a safe and secure environment.

“This administration places strong emphasis on human capital development and recognises education as a critical pillar for national growth and development. Accordingly, it remains determined to prevent any disruption to the academic calendar,” they added

The Ministry concluded that the safe return of students and the successful conduct of examinations in several unity colleges highlight the government’s determination to keep learning on track despite prevailing challenges.

Backstory

In November, the Federal Government ordered the immediate closure of 47 Federal Unity Colleges across Nigeria due to escalating security concerns. This decision followed a series of violent incidents targeting schools, including two major mass abductions in Kebbi and Niger states within the same week.

The closure was formalized through a circula instructed all principals of the affected schools to comply immediately.

The week’s incidents began with gunmen attacking a girls’ boarding school in Kebbi State, where 25 schoolgirls were abducted, and the vice-principal was killed. Security forces had been alerted to the threat in advance and monitored the school overnight, but left the scene before the attack occurred.

Later in the week, an unidentified number of students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in Papiri, Niger State, marking the second mass abduction within a few days. The cumulative impact of these attacks prompted the government to take preventive action, closing all 47 Unity Colleges to safeguard students while security assessments and protective measures were put in place.

These closures disrupted academic schedules, delaying classes and examinations, but were considered necessary to prevent further breaches and ensure the safety of students and staff.

What you should know

The Federal Government has taken extensive measures to strengthen national security ahead of the reopening of unity schools. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu authorised an increase in recruitment for the Nigeria Police Force, raising the target from 30,000 to 50,000 officers to boost frontline capacity and responsiveness to violent crime.

The government has also supported the creation of state police structures, giving subnational authorities more legal power to address local security threats.

Officers previously assigned to non-core duties are being redeployed to frontline roles, and the Department of State Services has deployed specially trained forest guards to pursue terrorists, bandits, and armed groups in rural and forested areas.

In addition, the National Economic Council approved a N100 billion fund to rehabilitate training institutions for the police and other security agencies, aiming to improve professional standards, operational readiness, and overall effectiveness of security personnel across the country.

The government has also upgraded its equipment, procuring mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, expanding the armoured fleet, and refurbishing over 100 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for redeployment