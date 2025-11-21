The Federal Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of 47 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.
This directive follows a string of security incidents, including two mass abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states this week.
The temporary closure was announced via a circular dated 21 November and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir.
“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges.
“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister,” the circular read.
Full list of the schools
1. FGGC MINJIBIR
2. FTC GANDUJE
3. FGGC ZARIA
4. FTC KAFANCHAN
5. FGGC BAKORI
6. FTC DAYI
7. FGC DAURA
8. FGGC TAMBUWAL
9. FSC SOKOTO
10. FTC WURNO
11. FGC GUSAU
12. FGC ANKA
13. FGGC GWANDU
14. FGC BIRNIN YAURI
15. FTC ZURU
16. FGGC KAZAURE
17. FGC KIYAWA
18. FTC HADEJIA
19. FGGC BIDA
20. FGC NEW-BUSSA
21. FTC KUTA-SHIRORO
22. FGA SULEJA
23. FGC ILORIN
24. FGGC OMUARAN
25. FTC GWANARA
26. FGC UGWOLAWO
27. FGGC KABBA
28. FTC OGUGU
29. FGGC BWARI
30. FGC RUBOCHI
31. FGGC ABAJI
32. FGGC KAZAURE
33. FGC KIYAWA
34. FTC HADEJIA
35. FGGC POTISKUM
36. FGC BUNI YADI
37. FTC GASHUA
38. FTC MICHIKA
39. FGC GANYE
40. FGC AZARE
41. FTC MISAU
42. FGGC BAJOGA
43. FGC BILLIRI
44. FTC ZAMBUK
45. FTC IKARE AKOKO
46. FTC IJEBU-IMUSIN
47. FTC USHI EKITI
Backstory
On Friday, unknown gunmen were reported to have abducted an unidentified number of students from a Catholic school in Niger State, the second mass abduction in the country in a week.
The latest kidnapping, in Papiri community in Niger state, came against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s threat to intervene militarily to end a “Christian genocide”, which the Nigerian government has denied is happening.
Abubakar Usman, the state government secretary, said in a statement: “The Niger state government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St Mary’s School in Agwara local government area.”
Earlier on Monday, gunmen stormed a girls’ boarding school in neighbouring Kebbi state, abducting 25 schoolgirls and killing the vice-principal. According to local reports, security forces had relayed information about the plot and spent the night guarding the school but left the scene early.
