The Federal Government has ordered the immediate shutdown of 47 Federal Unity Colleges across the country.

This directive follows a string of security incidents, including two mass abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states this week.

The temporary closure was announced via a circular dated 21 November and signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Binta Abdulkadir.

“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges.

“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister,” the circular read.

Full list of the schools

1. FGGC MINJIBIR

2. FTC GANDUJE

3. FGGC ZARIA

4. FTC KAFANCHAN

5. FGGC BAKORI

6. FTC DAYI

7. FGC DAURA

8. FGGC TAMBUWAL

9. FSC SOKOTO

10. FTC WURNO

11. FGC GUSAU

12. FGC ANKA

13. FGGC GWANDU

14. FGC BIRNIN YAURI

15. FTC ZURU

16. FGGC KAZAURE

17. FGC KIYAWA

18. FTC HADEJIA

19. FGGC BIDA

20. FGC NEW-BUSSA

21. FTC KUTA-SHIRORO

22. FGA SULEJA

23. FGC ILORIN

24. FGGC OMUARAN

25. FTC GWANARA

26. FGC UGWOLAWO

27. FGGC KABBA

28. FTC OGUGU

29. FGGC BWARI

30. FGC RUBOCHI

31. FGGC ABAJI

35. FGGC POTISKUM

36. FGC BUNI YADI

37. FTC GASHUA

38. FTC MICHIKA

39. FGC GANYE

40. FGC AZARE

41. FTC MISAU

42. FGGC BAJOGA

43. FGC BILLIRI

44. FTC ZAMBUK

45. FTC IKARE AKOKO

46. FTC IJEBU-IMUSIN

47. FTC USHI EKITI

Backstory

On Friday, unknown gunmen were reported to have abducted an unidentified number of students from a Catholic school in Niger State, the second mass abduction in the country in a week.

The latest kidnapping, in Papiri community in Niger state, came against the backdrop of Donald Trump’s threat to intervene militarily to end a “Christian genocide”, which the Nigerian government has denied is happening.

Abubakar Usman, the state government secretary, said in a statement: “The Niger state government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St Mary’s School in Agwara local government area.”

Earlier on Monday, gunmen stormed a girls’ boarding school in neighbouring Kebbi state, abducting 25 schoolgirls and killing the vice-principal. According to local reports, security forces had relayed information about the plot and spent the night guarding the school but left the scene early.