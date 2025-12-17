The Chief Operating Officer (COO) plays a pivotal role in shaping the growth, efficiency, and sustainability of fintech companies.

Tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations, the COO ensures seamless coordination across critical departments such as product development, customer service, compliance, and technology.

Their leadership transforms strategic vision into operational execution, enabling companies to thrive in competitive markets.

In fintech, the COO is often described as the operational heartbeat of the organization. This is because they balance the dual challenges of innovation and regulation, driving disruptive technology while ensuring adherence to strict financial oversight. Their ability to harmonize creativity with compliance is what makes them indispensable in such a dynamic industry.

Fintechs have continued to grow in Nigeria and Africa, attracting more investments. According to data compiled by Nairametrics Research, 80 African fintech startups raised over $661 million between January and June 2025.

The top 10 fintech fundraisers alone accounted for more than $470 million, up from $431 million in the same period last year.

Senegal, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana dominated the leaderboard, while the “Big Four” of Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa maintained their multi-year grip on the continent’s fintech capital flows, jointly securing 69.19% of total funding.

West Africa emerged as the top-performing region, pulling in $298.5 million (45.1% of total fintech funding). This was driven largely by Senegal’s record-breaking $137 million debt deal and Nigeria’s $112 million haul—more than double its H1 2024 figure.

Although some fintech firms have eliminated the COO role, particularly when not filled by a co-founder, many leading companies continue to retain it, underscoring the strategic importance of operational leadership in scaling businesses, navigating regulatory complexities, and sustaining long-term growth.

Here are the COOs driving Nigeria’s fintech revolution in 2025.

Daniel Hegarty joined Kuda as Chief Operating Officer in September 2024, bringing over a decade of experience in technology-driven financial systems. Based in London, he oversees Kuda’s global operations and plays a critical role in shaping the company’s future direction. Beyond his role at Kuda, Hegarty is the founder of Communion, a platform designed to help individuals build financial resilience and improve their relationship with money. His entrepreneurial background complements his operational expertise, positioning him as a versatile leader in fintech. Founded in 2019 by Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha, Kuda has grown into a full-service digital bank operating in Nigeria and the UK. With offerings such as zero maintenance fees, free transfers, and automated savings, Kuda continues to redefine digital banking under Hegarty’s operational guidance.