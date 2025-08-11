Africa’s fintech sector continued to show resilience in the first half of 2025, attracting big-ticket deals despite tighter global funding conditions.

From mobile money giants to API-powered payment innovators, the continent’s top fintech players pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars to expand operations, diversify products, and drive financial inclusion.

According to data compiled by Nairametrics Research, 80 African fintech startups raised over $661 million between January and June 2025.

Ten of these did not disclose the amounts raised.

The top 10 fintech fundraisers alone accounted for more than $470 million, up from $431 million in the same period last year.

Senegal, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana dominated the leaderboard, while the “Big Four” of Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa maintained their multi-year grip on the continent’s fintech capital flows, jointly securing 69.19% of total funding.

West Africa emerged as the top-performing region, pulling in $298.5 million (45.1% of total fintech funding). This was driven largely by Senegal’s record-breaking $137 million debt deal and Nigeria’s $112 million haul—more than double its H1 2024 figure.

North Africa followed with $230.8 million, anchored by Egypt’s $223 million total. Southern Africa, driven entirely by South Africa, secured $98.8 million, while East Africa brought in $23.8 million, with Kenya contributing the lion’s share at $23.3 million.

Top 10 Fintech startup fundraisers as of H1 2025

Egypt’s Khazna kicked off February with a $16 million Pre-Series B raise, bringing its total funding to over $63 million. Backed by Quona Capital, Speedinvest, Aljazira Capital, Anb Capital, Disruptech Ventures, ICU Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures, and SANAD Fund for MSME, the fintech plans to use the cash to scale domestically and enter Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2020 as an earned wage access platform, Khazna has evolved into a multi-product super app serving Egypt’s underbanked. With over 500,000 active users, break-even profitability, and a strong payroll lending base, the startup is now eyeing regional dominance in inclusive finance.