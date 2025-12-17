Engr Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has denied issuing the statement circulating in the media responding to recent allegations about him.

The NMDPRA issued a statement on its official social media page, clarifying the situation, noting that the so-called statement did not come from Engr Farouk Ahmed.

This comes as controversies over the corruption allegations levelled against the NMPDRA boss by Aliko Dangote continue to escalate.

What he said

Ahmed emphasizing his preference for formal investigation over public debate.

“My attention has been drawn to a purported response I was said to have made on the recent allegations against my person. I hereby state categorically that the so-called statement did not emanate from me.

“While I am aware of the wild and spurious allegations made against me and my family and the frenzy it has generated, as a regulator of a sensitive industry, I have opted not to engage in public brickbat.

“Thankfully, the person behind the allegations has taken it to a formal investigative institution. I believe that would provide an opportunity to dispassionately distill the issues and to clear my name,” he said

Backstory

Reports circulating in the early hours of today alleged that Ahmed denied the claims, explaining that the timing and nature of the allegations required context.

He highlighted his 30-year career in Nigeria’s petroleum sector, rising from a junior engineer to Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and emphasized that his professional decisions have always prioritized regulatory integrity over personal or commercial interests.

He clarified that three of his four children received substantial merit-based scholarships, with additional family support. Combined with his official compensation and legitimate savings, the costs of education were fully covered.

Ahmed has submitted annual asset declarations to the Code of Conduct Bureau and authorized educational institutions to disclose records to investigators.

He stressed that the timing of the allegations coincided with NMDPRA’s enforcement of stricter licensing, quality standards, and transparent pricing, measures that affected some market players.

Ahmed invited regulatory and investigative bodies to examine his finances, affirming his commitment to transparency and reform.

What you should know

Aliko Dangote has raised a series of allegations against NMDPRA CEO Engr Farouk Ahmed, accusing him of corruption and economic sabotage. Dangote claimed that Ahmed spent $5 million on his children’s overseas education, criticised the issuance of import licences despite sufficient local refining capacity, and alleged that NMDPRA’s reports misrepresent production at its Lekki refinery.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, including the ICPC, EFCC, and Code of Conduct Bureau, to urgently investigate the allegations, question Ahmed, identify those responsible, recover any illicit funds, and improve transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources has intervened, summoning both Dangote Refinery and NMDPRA, and ordered a halt to media exchanges while it investigates the claims. In addition, Dangote has filed a formal petition with the ICPC against Ahmed, intensifying the scrutiny of the regulator’s actions and the broader operations of NMDPRA.